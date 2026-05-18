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Tipsheet

UK PM Reportedly Keir Starmer About to Resign, But There's a Catch

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 18, 2026 6:55 AM
UK PM Reportedly Keir Starmer About to Resign, But There's a Catch
Jonathan Brady/Pool via AP

It’s no surprise that Nigel Farage’s Reform Party performed well in the recent local elections, where both Labour and the Conservatives were heavily defeated. However, it’s Labour that currently holds Number 10, and the recent electoral losses have sparked calls for Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s resignation. Starmer has so far ignored these demands, but it’s only a matter of time. 

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Following the local election disaster, there are disagreements among his aides, with the former health secretary formally challenging him (via CBS News):

Wes Streeting, who resigned as U.K. health secretary this week, announced Saturday he will run to replace Keir Starmer as Labour leader and prime minister, after the party suffered disastrous local election results.

"We need a proper contest with the best candidates on the field, and I'll be standing," Streeting said at a think tank event in London, two days after Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham unveiled a bid to become a member of Parliament, or MP.

If successful, that would allow Burnham to run in a Labour leadership contest that now appears all but inevitable, though it is yet to be formally triggered by MPs.

Now, there are rumors that Starmer has reportedly accepted his political fate and will resign. The catch is it will be on his terms, which means it could happen this week, in a few months, or maybe never. 

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We shall see, but these results, his standing in the polls, and the overall discontent permeating Whitehall — I wouldn’t be surprised if Starmer doesn’t survive the year. 

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