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This C-Span Caller Said He Regretted Voting for Trump. Here's the Problem

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 18, 2026 6:50 AM
This C-Span Caller Said He Regretted Voting for Trump. Here's the Problem
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

C-Span is for political junkies. There’s no exclusivity here—I don’t mean it like it’s some special club. But the program is boring to most viewers. I’m sorry, but the Washington Journal show, which has featured some characters, is worth watching for the highlights. There are people on social media who clip and share the good, bad, and ugly moments from this part of the show. Here’s one of them: a Republican called to express regret about voting for Trump.

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It’s hard for me to say this, but I think if I can open up about it in public it might help others… I regret my support for Trump, and I should’ve known better. He’s a con man. A liar. The worst, most corrupt president we’ve ever had.”

Oh, stop right there. Did you see that chyron: 'This is a Republican caller from Hawaii'? We all know there are no Republicans in that state. Those who claim to be GOP are Panican establishment types who are all Democrats anyway. 

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2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP HAWAII REPUBLICAN PARTY

So, this is really a Democrat caller from deep blue Hawaii criticizing Trump. That's not saying much, and I'm glad a host of replies in the comments section felt the same way. A deep blue state voter calling in to read a line that's from MS Now is hardly shocking, but the reactions were fun. 

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