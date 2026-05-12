New Report Details the Horrifying Things Hamas Did to Israelis on October 7

This must be why The New York Times ran that shameful op-ed yesterday, alleging Israel abused Palestinians, including training dogs to rape prisoners. As we told you about here, the story — written by Nicholas Kristof — was debunked and condemned, but it's not hard to think it was run to distract from this horrifying report.

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For the first time, we're learning the full depravity of Hamas terrorists behavior towards Israelis on October 7, 2023.

Full depravity of Hamas during October 7 revealed for the first time: New report details how terrorists performed almost unimaginable horrors upon Israeli families https://t.co/14KfEBq7jV — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) May 12, 2026

(Editor's Note: This story contains disturbing accounts of abuse and violence. Reader discretion is advised.)

Here's more:

Among the mutilated and butchered bodies of young women slaughtered on October 7, it was their colourful, polished nails that many of the morgue staff remember. Bright, beautiful, shiny, pink manicures glistening amid the pervasive 'grey and green' of death were often the only reminder of who these girls had been just hours earlier. Because Hamas-led terrorists had not just executed these women. They had 'deliberately and systematically' defiled them, as the most comprehensive account of the atrocity released by The Civil Commission today shows. The terrorists shot their eyes, their faces and their breasts, and even targeted their most intimate parts, to destroy their beauty and rob their loved ones of a final goodbye. Women were stripped, bound, stabbed, shot and burned. They were executed both during and after rape amid an orgy of violence in which 1,200 people were killed and 250 taken hostage. Heads were decapitated. Pelvic bones shattered. Even after death, sexual assault continued. A grotesque, medieval obsession with sexual organs pervaded the crime scenes at the Nova Festival and in the Kibbutzim near Gaza.

This is monstrous, and it's what anyone who says "globalize the intifada" supports.

BREAKING: A new report compiled by over 430 witnesses, survivors, experts and medical staff of October 7th reveal new never before told horrors.



Women were stripped, bound, stabbed, shot, and burned. They were executed both during and after rape.



Heads were decapitated. Pelvic… pic.twitter.com/tO2CwCGCB2 — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) May 12, 2026

It's horrible to imagine. And it's breathtaking people defend and justify this because they hate Jews and Israel.

When you say “Free Palestine” this is what you are in favor of. — BPJ (@bpjauburn) May 12, 2026

That, too.

And unlike The New York Times article, Hamas recorded these atrocities. We have hundreds of witnesses and more than two years of research.

And this is why the Left have been collaborating which each other to post ridiculous conspiracy theories about “dog rape” etc because they knew this was coming and wanted to get ahead of it.



The horrors that Palestinian Terrorists performed on Israelis are undeniably some of the… pic.twitter.com/lSKf0AkQgJ — Kosher (@koshercockney) May 12, 2026

That's exactly what happened.

Absolutely horrific, and even worse than we already knew, which I didn’t think possible. Including clear evidence of appalling sex crimes by Hamas which their deluded defenders have always denied. https://t.co/tdqh9lxLMp — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 12, 2026

And Leftists justify it. Including guys like Hasan Piker, who excused the systematic rape of Israeli women.

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Friends, this is hard to read but we must be witnesses to the sadistic, animalistic torture/rape/murder of innocent Jews by these monsters. They must be stopped at all costs. https://t.co/2o8LJksOyb — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) May 12, 2026

If they justify it in Israel, they will justify it in Europe and America, too.

Today’s front page.



The evidence Hamas filmed itself.

A 300-page report, two and a half years in the making, documents the systematic sexual violence of Oct. 7 — much of it broadcast by the terrorists. The deniers have nowhere left to stand.@Jerusalem_Post pic.twitter.com/gXPBnSyssh — Zvika Klein צביקה קליין (@ZvikaKlein) May 12, 2026

And Leftists

It’s sickening but important to speak about. https://t.co/GSOiQCx4pG — Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) May 12, 2026

Yes, it is. The world must see Hamas for what it really is, especially as Hamas and Hezbollah sympathizers march in New York, and a Hezbollah-linked terrorist tried to kill Jews in Michigan not too long ago.

This is what the antisemitic Left supports and excuses.

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