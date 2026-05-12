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New Report Details the Horrifying Things Hamas Did to Israelis on October 7

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 12, 2026 2:30 PM
New Report Details the Horrifying Things Hamas Did to Israelis on October 7
Townhall Media

This must be why The New York Times ran that shameful op-ed yesterday, alleging Israel abused Palestinians, including training dogs to rape prisoners. As we told you about here, the story — written by Nicholas Kristof — was debunked and condemned, but it's not hard to think it was run to distract from this horrifying report.

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For the first time, we're learning the full depravity of Hamas terrorists behavior towards Israelis on October 7, 2023.

(Editor's Note: This story contains disturbing accounts of abuse and violence. Reader discretion is advised.)

Here's more:

Among the mutilated and butchered bodies of young women slaughtered on October 7, it was their colourful, polished nails that many of the morgue staff remember.

Bright, beautiful, shiny, pink manicures glistening amid the pervasive 'grey and green' of death were often the only reminder of who these girls had been just hours earlier.

Because Hamas-led terrorists had not just executed these women. They had 'deliberately and systematically' defiled them, as the most comprehensive account of the atrocity released by The Civil Commission today shows.

The terrorists shot their eyes, their faces and their breasts, and even targeted their most intimate parts, to destroy their beauty and rob their loved ones of a final goodbye.

Women were stripped, bound, stabbed, shot and burned. They were executed both during and after rape amid an orgy of violence in which 1,200 people were killed and 250 taken hostage.

Heads were decapitated. Pelvic bones shattered. Even after death, sexual assault continued.

A grotesque, medieval obsession with sexual organs pervaded the crime scenes at the Nova Festival and in the Kibbutzim near Gaza.

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Related:

ANTISEMITISM HAMAS ISRAEL PALESTINIANS TERRORISM

This is monstrous, and it's what anyone who says "globalize the intifada" supports.

It's horrible to imagine. And it's breathtaking people defend and justify this because they hate Jews and Israel.

That, too.

And unlike The New York Times article, Hamas recorded these atrocities. We have hundreds of witnesses and more than two years of research.

That's exactly what happened.

And Leftists justify it. Including guys like Hasan Piker, who excused the systematic rape of Israeli women.

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If they justify it in Israel, they will justify it in Europe and America, too.

And Leftists 

Yes, it is. The world must see Hamas for what it really is, especially as Hamas and Hezbollah sympathizers march in New York, and a Hezbollah-linked terrorist tried to kill Jews in Michigan not too long ago.

This is what the antisemitic Left supports and excuses.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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