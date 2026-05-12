Is This NYT Story Why Antisemitic Mobs Terrorized Jewish Neighborhoods Last Night?

The New York Times ran an appalling story yesterday, by Nicholas Kristof, about the rape of Palestinians.

This is a hard article to read, but I hope you'll do so. I've spent some time reporting on widespread rape and other sexual violence of Palestinian male and female prisoners by Israeli authorities, and the article is now published. The assault victims were warned not to give… — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) May 11, 2026

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"The assault victims were warned not to give speak of what they endured -- they were sometimes told they would be killed or raped if they gave interviews -- but they found the courage to do so," Kristof wrote on X. He was roundly condemned for this piece, which relied on Hamas-linked testimony and propaganda, including the lie that Israeli forces trained dogs to rape Palestinians.

You couldn't find Antifa in Portland but you were able to find Israeli Jewish rape hounds? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 12, 2026

Yes. Make it make sense.

This is your source. I’m one of many who came forward. pic.twitter.com/hDZkR2sO4r — Claire (@Claire_V0ltaire) May 12, 2026

Here's more on that "source."

So the @nytimes runs a story supporting Hamas lies. Even suggesting the IDF trains dogs to rape people.



The first person the article story relies on is Sami al-Sai.



I found his FB account. Here he is celebrating the Hamas attacks on October 7.



The NYT spreads Hamas lies. pic.twitter.com/PfeUtqQ80k — David Collier (@mishtal) May 11, 2026

He celebrated the Hamas terror attacks. We're sure he's a totally honest and objective source.

And another source has a questionable reputation, too.

One of the “sources” for the ridiculous NYT claim that Israel is training “rape dogs” is Shaiel Ben-Ephraim….



A disgraced former academic who was kicked out of UCLA for sexually harassing underage girls online.



Not a surprise that NYT is using a grifter with zero credibility… https://t.co/2ErHlPClyk pic.twitter.com/dwOaJVKBdE — The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) May 11, 2026

Incredible.

Kristof says "it seems far fetched to suggest Palestinians fabricate claims to smear Israel"



How stupid can one person be?



The Palestinian leadership REWARDS Palestinians who murder Jews. Does he really think lying is some type of red line for them?https://t.co/YJu5GfXo8t — David Collier (@mishtal) May 11, 2026

It's about the propaganda.

How low can the New York Times go?



“Jews teach dogs to rape Palestinians” low.



Is it any wonder the general public doesn’t trust the MSM? pic.twitter.com/ogZ8OYHl0I — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) May 11, 2026

Just when you think they've hit rock bottom, they pull out the jackhammers.

In 2014, Nicholas Kristof had to write a humiliating blog post titled “When Sources May Have Lied.”



He admitted he’d spent years promoting Somaly Mam’s graphic “trafficked-as-a-child” horror story, only to discover she had apparently fabricated much of it.



Kristof conceded he… pic.twitter.com/tN22eTgUiN — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) May 11, 2026

This isn't the first time Kristof was taken in by sources.

"He admitted he’d spent years promoting Somaly Mam’s graphic 'trafficked-as-a-child' horror story, only to discover she had apparently fabricated much of it," Fischberger wrote. "Kristof conceded he got played, added editor’s notes to his old columns, and said he wished he’d never written about her. Fast-forward to today, and he’s publishing an article based on interviews with 14 Palestinians claiming Israeli guards raped them with batons, carrots, and even dogs. They offer no corroborating evidence. Any chance they’re lying or exaggerating? Kristof responds that 'To me that seems far-fetched.'"

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So just so we're clear on things. October 7, 2023 was the largest mass murder of Jews since the holocaust including execution of children and animals and innocent concerts goers. Innocent people were RPG rocket killed in their cars. They were executed in their homes.



Hamas and… — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 12, 2026

"And the only time that the New York Times or @NickKristof, a proven serial fabulist took any interest in all of this was so that he could write a story about how the IDF trained rape dogs. Dogs that rape. Rape dogs. Dogs. Dogs that do not give consent," Miller wrote.

The trained rape dogs thing is real but the rape rape and execution of female hostages taken by Hamas definitely did not@NickKristof https://t.co/JB0NBk730B — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 12, 2026

This is the equivalent of Hamas is a simple peaceful party while Israel is training Dolphins with fricken laser beams on their heads.



All done by a guy that the New York Times pays and knows is a Hillary Clinton advisor, guy who claimed he could not find antifa in Portland and… — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 12, 2026

It's so bad that there are unconfirmed reports that The New York Times might pull Kristof's column.

Hearing from longtime friends @nytimes there are already discussions, including up the masthead, about retracting @NickKristof column. Issues with source credibility and lack of evidence. No indications the Kristof sourcing mistakes were deliberate. Still problematic: — David Shuster (@DavidShuster) May 12, 2026

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It's still problematic, and the report is now out there — although these rumors have been circulating for a while. And, as we pointed out earlier, mobs of antisemitic, anti-Israel mobs descended on Jewish neighborhoods and synagogues in New York last night, requiring a massive police response. This column by Kristof, which was mentioned by some of the protesters, is likely the catalyst behind this latest bout of antisemitism in the city.

It is irresponsible at best, and dangerous at worst.

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