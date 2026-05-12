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Tipsheet

Is This NYT Story Why Antisemitic Mobs Terrorized Jewish Neighborhoods Last Night?

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 12, 2026 9:00 AM
Is This NYT Story Why Antisemitic Mobs Terrorized Jewish Neighborhoods Last Night?
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

The New York Times ran an appalling story yesterday, by Nicholas Kristof, about the rape of Palestinians.

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"The assault victims were warned not to give speak of what they endured -- they were sometimes told they would be killed or raped if they gave interviews -- but they found the courage to do so," Kristof wrote on X. He was roundly condemned for this piece, which relied on Hamas-linked testimony and propaganda, including the lie that Israeli forces trained dogs to rape Palestinians.

Yes. Make it make sense.

Here's more on that "source."

He celebrated the Hamas terror attacks. We're sure he's a totally honest and objective source.

And another source has a questionable reputation, too.

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Related:

ANTISEMITISM HAMAS ISRAEL PALESTINIANS THE NEW YORK TIMES

Incredible.

It's about the propaganda.

Just when you think they've hit rock bottom, they pull out the jackhammers.

This isn't the first time Kristof was taken in by sources.

"He admitted he’d spent years promoting Somaly Mam’s graphic 'trafficked-as-a-child' horror story, only to discover she had apparently fabricated much of it," Fischberger wrote. "Kristof conceded he got played, added editor’s notes to his old columns, and said he wished he’d never written about her. Fast-forward to today, and he’s publishing an article based on interviews with 14 Palestinians claiming Israeli guards raped them with batons, carrots, and even dogs. They offer no corroborating evidence. Any chance they’re lying or exaggerating? Kristof responds that 'To me that seems far-fetched.'"

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"And the only time that the New York Times or @NickKristof, a proven serial fabulist took any interest in all of this was so that he could write a story about how the IDF trained rape dogs. Dogs that rape.  Rape dogs. Dogs. Dogs that do not give consent," Miller wrote.

It's so bad that there are unconfirmed reports that The New York Times might pull Kristof's column.

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It's still problematic, and the report is now out there — although these rumors have been circulating for a while. And, as we pointed out earlier, mobs of antisemitic, anti-Israel mobs descended on Jewish neighborhoods and synagogues in New York last night, requiring a massive police response. This column by Kristof, which was mentioned by some of the protesters, is likely the catalyst behind this latest bout of antisemitism in the city.

It is irresponsible at best, and dangerous at worst.

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