Democrats Khanna and Tlaib Sponsor Resolution That Backs Global Anti-Israel 'Nakba 78' Protests

Across the world today, a well-funded and highly organized group of more than 400 organizations will partake in hundreds of 'Nakba 78' protests. These groups include communists and Chinese communist sympathizers, Marxist nonprofits, Islamist groups, and others.

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FOX NEWS INVESTIGATION: 425 organizations with a combined $1 billion in annual revenues coordinate 736 anti-Israel 'Nakba 78' protests across 39 countries today — a transnational network that includes communist groups, Marxist-funded nonprofits and coalitions linked to Chinese… — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) May 15, 2026

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A global network of anti-Israel activist groups is mobilizing coordinated "Nakba 78" protests across the United States and around the world today, with organizers using the anniversary of Israel’s founding to challenge the Jewish state’s right to exist. A Fox News Digital investigation found that about 425 organizations — including communist groups, Muslim advocacy organizations and anti-Israel activist coalitions attributed with blatant antisemitism — are working together in a coordinated transnational protest network with a combined funding footprint of about $1 billion in annual revenues. The groups have organized an estimated 736 events across 39 countries this weekend in locations including New York , Chicago, Los Angeles, London and Sydney, according to an analysis of protests listed at a website organizing actions against Israel. Organizers describe the demonstrations as marking the "Nakba," an Arabic word for "catastrophe" used by Palestinians to describe the founding of Israel on May 14, 1948, the displacement of Palestinians and their historical grievance.

America leads with more than 180 such events planned for today.

Yesterday evening, Rep. Ro Khanna announced that he and Rep. Rashida Tlaib would be co-sponsoring a resolution to recognize the "ongoing Kakba."

I am co-sponsoring the @RashidaTlaib-led resolution recognizing the ongoing Nakba, the erasure and dispossession of the Palestinian people who currently face a brutal occupation. — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) May 14, 2026

Simply incredible anti-Israel, antisemitic policy from the Democratic Party.

That's not genocide. That's not a brutal occupation.

I'm not sure what's worse. Tlaib's hatred or you're slobbery pandering of it. God d*** are you revolting — Boo (@IzaBooboo) May 15, 2026

Absolutely revolting.

The Nakba never ended. The Israeli apartheid regime is still committing genocide in Gaza and violently erasing entire communities across Palestine and Lebanon. I'm leading a resolution to recognize the 78th anniversary of Nakba and reaffirm Palestinian refugees' right of return. pic.twitter.com/YvB0w7mFSN — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) May 14, 2026

Here's hoping this resolution fails, but watch who votes for and against it.

The “Nakba” originally referred to how five Arab armies attacked Israel immediately after it declared independence from Britain and tried to genocide the Jews, but failed.



May your jihadism always meet with nakba! — Jason Bedrick (@JasonBedrick) May 15, 2026

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Amen.

Which country do you think you represent? https://t.co/bq686BUyw1 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 15, 2026

Not America, that's for sure.

When you realize that this movement believes the “Nakba” never stopped it’s also easy to understand why they continue to assert a “genocide” is occurring https://t.co/FA1TUDHpRG — Corey Walker 🇺🇸 (@CoreyWriting) May 14, 2026

Anything and everything to hate Israel and the Jews.

Recognizing a full right of return would effectively end Israel as a Jewish state. The resolution is clear about what it’s actually proposing. https://t.co/GyHGmaQoBr — Eli Kowaz - איליי קואז (@elikowaz) May 14, 2026

That's the end game here, of course.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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