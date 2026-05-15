VIP
Let's Rid Ourselves From Thomas Massie Once and for All
Let's Rid Ourselves From Thomas Massie Once and for All
This Podcast Interview Only Reminds Us How Lucky We Are That Trump Beat Kamala Harris
This Podcast Interview Only Reminds Us How Lucky We Are That Trump Beat...
What If Dems Are Shut Out of the CA Gov Race? Newsom Says There's a 'Break-the-Glass' Contingency Plan
What If Dems Are Shut Out of the CA Gov Race? Newsom Says...
Appeals Court Blocks Trump Settlement to E. Jean Carroll...for Now
Appeals Court Blocks Trump Settlement to E. Jean Carroll...for Now
Maryland Might Revive Gerrymander Push, but There Are a Couple Problems
Maryland Might Revive Gerrymander Push, but There Are a Couple Problems
America Has a Serious Literacy Problem on Its Hands
America Has a Serious Literacy Problem on Its Hands
President Trump Bids Farewell to China
President Trump Bids Farewell to China
The NYPD Is Investigating Another Antisemitic Incident at NYU
The NYPD Is Investigating Another Antisemitic Incident at NYU
'See You in Court:' DOJ Sues Virginia Over Assault Weapons Ban
'See You in Court:' DOJ Sues Virginia Over Assault Weapons Ban
Leftists Fall for Mamdani's NYC Budget Deficit Lies
Leftists Fall for Mamdani's NYC Budget Deficit Lies
AOC: New Leader of the Democrat Party?
AOC: New Leader of the Democrat Party?
Can-Do Nation
Can-Do Nation
America Just Told the UN to Pound Sand on Replacement Migration
America Just Told the UN to Pound Sand on Replacement Migration
Democrats’ Court-Packing Threats in Virginia Are Practice for the U.S. Supreme Court
Democrats’ Court-Packing Threats in Virginia Are Practice for the U.S. Supreme Court
Tipsheet

Democrats Khanna and Tlaib Sponsor Resolution That Backs Global Anti-Israel 'Nakba 78' Protests

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 15, 2026 10:00 AM
Democrats Khanna and Tlaib Sponsor Resolution That Backs Global Anti-Israel 'Nakba 78' Protests
AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

Across the world today, a well-funded and highly organized group of more than 400 organizations will partake in hundreds of 'Nakba 78' protests. These groups include communists and Chinese communist sympathizers, Marxist nonprofits, Islamist groups, and others.

Advertisement

Here's more:

A global network of anti-Israel activist groups is mobilizing coordinated "Nakba 78" protests across the United States and around the world today, with organizers using the anniversary of Israel’s founding to challenge the Jewish state’s right to exist.

A Fox News Digital investigation found that about 425 organizations — including communist groups, Muslim advocacy organizations and anti-Israel activist coalitions attributed with blatant antisemitism — are working together in a coordinated transnational protest network with a combined funding footprint of about $1 billion in annual revenues.

The groups have organized an estimated 736 events across 39 countries this weekend in locations including New York , Chicago, Los Angeles, London and Sydney, according to an analysis of protests listed at a website organizing actions against Israel. Organizers describe the demonstrations as marking the "Nakba," an Arabic word for "catastrophe" used by Palestinians to describe the founding of Israel on May 14, 1948, the displacement of Palestinians and their historical grievance.

Recommended

The Four Horsemen of the New Antisemitism Victor Davis Hanson
Advertisement

Related:

ANTISEMITISM COMMUNISM DEMOCRAT PARTY ISRAEL PALESTINIANS

America leads with more than 180 such events planned for today.

Yesterday evening, Rep. Ro Khanna announced that he and Rep. Rashida Tlaib would be co-sponsoring a resolution to recognize the "ongoing Kakba."

Simply incredible anti-Israel, antisemitic policy from the Democratic Party.

That's not genocide. That's not a brutal occupation.

Absolutely revolting.

Here's hoping this resolution fails, but watch who votes for and against it.

Advertisement

Amen.

Not America, that's for sure.

Anything and everything to hate Israel and the Jews.

That's the end game here, of course.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Four Horsemen of the New Antisemitism Victor Davis Hanson
What If Dems Are Shut Out of the CA Gov Race? Newsom Says There's a 'Break-the-Glass' Contingency Plan Matt Vespa
'See You in Court:' DOJ Sues Virginia Over Assault Weapons Ban Amy Curtis
This Podcast Interview Only Reminds Us How Lucky We Are That Trump Beat Kamala Harris Matt Vespa
Leftists Fall for Mamdani's NYC Budget Deficit Lies Amy Curtis
Appeals Court Blocks Trump Settlement to E. Jean Carroll...for Now Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Four Horsemen of the New Antisemitism Victor Davis Hanson
Advertisement