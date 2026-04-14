Israel Likely Just Thwarted Another Major Terror Attack

Despite the U.S. ceasefire in Iran, Israel has continued Operation Roaring Lion, striking at terror targets in and around Lebanon, where Iran's terror proxy group Hezbollah operates. That has angered Iran's opponents, of course, and we have to wonder if that anger was behind a recent bust by Israeli police.

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Those police stopped a garbage truck at a crossing and discovered dozens of Palestinians in the back who were trying to sneak past the checkpoint.

WILD VIDEO.



Israeli police just intercepted a "garbage truck" at the Samaria crossing.



Security forces discovered 60 Palestinians packed into the back attempting to slip past the checkpoint into Israel undetected. 🛑 pic.twitter.com/3anImRs2DM — JeremyUnplugged (@JeremyUnplugged) April 13, 2026

Here's more:

Police from the Ariel station in the West Bank stopped a garbage truck on Route 5 and were surprised to find more than 60 Palestinian illegal entrants inside it. The driver, a man in his 30s from Kafr Qassem, was arrested. Footage from the scene shows the Palestinians packed tightly inside the truck, piled one on top of another in severe crowding. Within minutes of their discovery, officers removed them one by one as trash fell from the vehicle. According to police, “A garbage truck driver transported dozens of Palestinian illegal entrants, who were placed inside the refuse compactor. The Palestinians were on their way to various cities inside the country, but a joint operation by officers from the Judea and Samaria District and Border Police operating around Jerusalem thwarted the driver’s plan, and he was arrested.”

This isn't the first time Palestinians have tried to circumvent Israeli checkpoints. In September 2024, Israeli forces found 23 men in a garbage truck at the Maccabim checkpoint.

Were there any women or children, or was it all military-age men, like the video seems to show? — Daniel Gump ☕️ (@DSiPaint) April 14, 2026

It's all military-aged men.

Garbage truck full of Palestinians. Finally, some honest packaging. — merikuh (@merikuh) April 13, 2026

True.

I really wonder what they were trying to do - sneaking in on Yom Hashoah. — JeremyUnplugged (@JeremyUnplugged) April 13, 2026

Nothing good, that's for sure.

Israel just stopped another October 7 attack, and you’ll never hear about it.



Palestinian bloodlust must be stopped. https://t.co/1yMKhFbq34 — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) April 13, 2026

Israel will be criticized for stopping them, undoubtedly.

I don’t understand why the people being genocided would go to this length to get into the country that genocides them https://t.co/UmPkgOqSIJ — Pardes Seleh 🧜‍♀️ (@PardesSeleh) April 14, 2026

It's almost like they want to do bad things while they accuse Israel of genocide.

This is why Israel has checkpoints btw. https://t.co/yGcvT6YtO2 — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) April 14, 2026

Every nation should have strong borders and checkpoints. There is evil in the world, and it must be stopped.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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