President Trump Bids Farewell to China

President Trump boarded Air Force One early this morning, departing China after a three-day visit with President Xi. During the visit, the two leaders discussed several issues, including ending the flow of fentanyl precursors into the U.S., Chinese investment in the U.S. economy — including the purchase of agricultural goods and U.S. oil — and cooperation on issues concerning Iran and the Strait of Hormuz.

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China also hosted a State Dinner for President Trump and his delegation, which also included 16 American CEOs like Elon Musk and Tim Cook. They traveled to China to talk about expanding American businesses into the Chinese markets. During the dinner, President Trump said the two countries have a "deep sense of mutual respect," and added that the U.S. relationship with China is one of the most "consequential relationships in world history."

.@POTUS bids farewell to Chinese officials at Beijing Capital Airport as he concludes his historic state visit to China pic.twitter.com/siMCWwbJPe — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 15, 2026

During a photocall, President Trump reiterated the respect he had for President Xi.

Xi Jinping and Donald Trump appear before cameras in Beijing for an update on their meetings, during which the US president is full of praise for China.



The U.S. president tells his Chinese counterpart how much he respects him during a joint photo call. pic.twitter.com/qgkXMqBcc4 — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 15, 2026

"This has been an incredible visit," the President said, "I think a lot of good has come of it and we've made some fantastic trade deals, great for both countries. He's a man I respect greatly ... we've known each other now 11 years, almost 12 years, that's a long time, and we've settled a lot of different problems that other people wouldn't be able to settle."

"The relationship is a very strong one," President Trump continued, "we've really done some wonderful things I believe. We did discuss Iran. We feel very similar on Iran, we want that to end. We don't want them to have a nuclear weapon. We want the Strait open ... and we want them to get it ended."

"But we discussed a lot of other things also and I think we're very much in agreement," the President added.

"I just want to thank President Xi and all of his representatives ... and it's an honor to be here," the President said.

.@POTUS gives his signature fist pump and one final wave as he boards Air Force One following his historic state visit to China https://t.co/sWRnNmzLZM pic.twitter.com/HGXravRpMA — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 15, 2026

NOW: President Trump departed China aboard Air Force One, wrapping up his two-day summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.



A brief ceremony was held on the tarmac before his return flight to the U.S.



Trump touted “fantastic trade deals” following his meetings and said the two… pic.twitter.com/keFCWtxulo — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 15, 2026

Air Force One left China shortly before 3 pm local time, and the President is expected to return to D.C. this evening.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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