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Tipsheet

President Trump Bids Farewell to China

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 15, 2026 9:00 AM
President Trump Bids Farewell to China
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

President Trump boarded Air Force One early this morning, departing China after a three-day visit with President Xi. During the visit, the two leaders discussed several issues, including ending the flow of fentanyl precursors into the U.S., Chinese investment in the U.S. economy — including the purchase of agricultural goods and U.S. oil — and cooperation on issues concerning Iran and the Strait of Hormuz.

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China also hosted a State Dinner for President Trump and his delegation, which also included 16 American CEOs like Elon Musk and Tim Cook. They traveled to China to talk about expanding American businesses into the Chinese markets. During the dinner, President Trump said the two countries have a "deep sense of mutual respect," and added that the U.S. relationship with China is one of the most "consequential relationships in world history."

During a photocall, President Trump reiterated the respect he had for President Xi.

"This has been an incredible visit," the President said, "I think a lot of good has come of it and we've made some fantastic trade deals, great for both countries. He's a man I respect greatly ... we've known each other now 11 years, almost 12 years, that's a long time, and we've settled a lot of different problems that other people wouldn't be able to settle."

"The relationship is a very strong one," President Trump continued, "we've really done some wonderful things I believe. We did discuss Iran. We feel very similar on Iran, we want that to end. We don't want them to have a nuclear weapon. We want the Strait open ... and we want them to get it ended."

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CHINA DONALD TRUMP IRAN TRADE XI JINPING

"But we discussed a lot of other things also and I think we're very much in agreement," the President added.

"I just want to thank President Xi and all of his representatives ... and it's an honor to be here," the President said.

Air Force One left China shortly before 3 pm local time, and the President is expected to return to D.C. this evening.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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