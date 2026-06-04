Watch These Two CNN Guests Annihilate the Dems Over Their Support of Graham Platner

Seattle radio host Jason Rantz and left-leaning MAGA supporter Batya Ungar-Sargon criticized the Democratic Party for their apparent continued support for Maine Democrat Graham Platner, who is running to unseat Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) this cycle. Platner has faced numerous issues, including problematic social media posts and sexting, but it’s the Nazi tattoo that left both Rantz and Sargon stunned by the Democrats' support for him.

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Rantz pointed out that Democrats had time to find someone else. He was already chosen as ‘the guy’ before the primary season started, and he has a Nazi tattoo. When Eric Swalwell was mentioned, Rantz correctly noted that the story was that everyone knew he was creepy with women. Also, the Nazi tattoo predates Trump’s rise in American politics, so it’s just strange to Rantz that this is the Democrats’ loyal candidate.

Curtis Houck of Newsbusters clipped the exchanges:

.@JasonRantz on Graham Platner...



"Number one, this is a guy who the Democratic base chose before the primary season even took place, really took place, and there was actually a vote. So, there was plenty of time to go with someone who doesn't have a Nazi tattoo. To your point,… pic.twitter.com/HWid9fQGIh — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 4, 2026

Number one, this is a guy who the Democratic base chose before the primary season even took place, really took place, and there was actually a vote. So, there was plenty of time to go with someone who doesn't have a Nazi tattoo. To your point, like, they're making a choice. I think if this was someone with a KKK tattoo, the Democratic Party would not be embracing it the same way. This is a different Democratic Party and its relationship to Jews and Israel. It just is, and I think that they're willing to give up certain kinds of morals that they used to hold, all because they've been deeply broken by the threat of Donald Trump, in their eyes. This is not someone who's just deeply flawed. He has a Nazi tattoo. He has a Nazi tattoo. And I think that that goes far beyond someone who is simply flawed. None of this started during Donald Trump either. I think that when it comes to the sexting and whatnot, I don't think people care anymore. I think they should. But that's not a Trump thing. I seem to recall a certain President who was in the Oval Office had sex with an intern" "But Eric Swalwell is a good example of this. The story that came out was everyone knew this was the quiet secret everyone knew, so they allowed it to continue for a very long time, regardless of his potential victims. I think that's the real issue here. It is just beyond bizarre that the Democrats are still defending him."

Sargon also took a blowtorch, saying outright that Platner is a Nazi:

POWERFUL: @BUngarSargon SLAMS Graham Platner and Democrats lining up to defend him...



"Well, I'll just say my grandfather's whole family was murdered in the Sobibor concentration camp. Graham Platner doesn't just have a Nazi tattoo. For 18 years, he had a tattoo of the… pic.twitter.com/Tj7BEokYvC — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 4, 2026

Well, I'll just say my grandfather's whole family was murdered in the Sobibor concentration camp. Graham Platner doesn't just have a Nazi tattoo. For 18 years, he had a tattoo of the concentration camp guards on his chest, and he knew what it was. He knew what it was. And to hear people compare that to anything else in the public sphere in America is insane. And it is insanely offensive. These people who are defending him called me, and every other MAGA person a Nazi for ten years, because we voted for someone who we thought would improve the lives of working-class Americans, and now they are lining up and defending a guy who had a Nazi tattoo -- which he knew about -- for 18 years. It is so insane to act like anything Donald Trump did was anywhere close to having a Taunton Cup on his chest for 18 years. This guy is a Nazi, and Democrats are lining up behind him because they think he can win."

Well done, guys.

And there’s more that’s about to drop. We have whispers, even from Democrats, regarding new opposition research on Platner, and it’s not good.

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