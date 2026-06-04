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Tipsheet

Someone Should Check on John Cornyn After His Break With Trump

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | June 04, 2026 3:45 PM
Someone Should Check on John Cornyn After His Break With Trump
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) seems to have gotten a little bitter ever since President Donald Trump endorsed his primary opponent, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who later defeated him to become the GOP Senate nominee.

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Cornyn, a four-term senator who was seeking a fifth term, lost to Paxton by a large margin. This happened after Trump backed Paxton days before the primary race, saying Cornyn “was not supportive of me when times were tough.”

Since then, the senator has made several posts on social media and taken steps that contrast with his prior support for the president’s agenda.

Just three days after his primary loss, Cornyn wrote a cryptic post on X telling the fable of the scorpion and the frog.

Many other users interpreted this post as a thinly veiled jab at President Trump. Cornyn appeared to suggest that the president had betrayed him in his time of need.

On Wednesday, Cornyn wrote another post arguing that Congress should “put a stake through” what he called the “Trump retribution fund” to make sure it stays dead. This was a reference to Trump’s controversial Anti-Weaponization Fund, which was established to compensate those who became targets of lawfare.

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In the same week, he reversed his position on a bill he introduced in May to designate a long stretch of Texas highway as the “Trump Interstate” to honor the president. Cornyn is now dropping the idea after his defeat.

Cornyn also told Punchbowl News reporter Laura Weiss that he has not yet decided whether he would support Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, whom Trump recently nominated to permanently hold the position.

“The problem with the office of Attorney General is that there's basically, well, you are a member of the president's cabinet,” the senator said. “But you're also the chief law enforcement officer for the country. And you're not the president's lawyer. So I'll be asking some questions about getting commitments on that.”

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This is coming from someone who once touted the fact that he voted with Trump’s agenda 99 percent of the time. But now that Trump has rejected him, it appears Cornyn is seeking any type of petty revenge he can get.

In the end, it will all amount to nothing. After this election, Cornyn will no longer be a senator, and someone else will be occupying his seat in the upper chamber.

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