Here Are Some Details of President Trump's Meeting With China's Xi Jinping

President Trump is in China for a historic meeting with President Xi Jinping. We have some details now on what was discussed at a bilateral meeting between the two nations, and the White House is touting some of those ket issues as wins.

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This includes an end to the flow of fentanyl precursors into the U.S., a shift to China purchasing more American oil rather than relying on the Strait of Hormuz and an agreement that Iran cannot charge tolls or militarize the Strait, and an increase in purchases of American agricultural goods.

🚨 BREAKING: Details of discussions in President Trump and Xi Jinping’s bilateral meeting have been RELEASED



There were SEVERAL key wins the White House is touting:



- Ending the flow of fentanyl precursors into the US



- Shifting China to purchase more AMERICAN OIL rather than… pic.twitter.com/vJrxhmEQsM — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 14, 2026

"We just got a readout from the White House on this big bilateral meeting between the two presidents," said Aishah Hasnie. "They talked about expanding market access for American businesses into China. Remember, the President brought this delegation of 16 CEOs from different business and tech backgrounds. They also talked about wanting more progress on stopping the flow of fentanyl; that's something the President brought up. The Chinese purchases of American agricultural products was also something that was brought up in these discussions. And President Xi expressed interest in purchasing more American oil to reduce China's dependence on the Strait in the future. That's a really big takeaway."

There was agreement between the two nations on Iran not being able to obtain nuclear weapons, as well.

Fox News is also reporting that China will help with Iran.

BREAKING: Xi Jinping has agreed to provide "whatever Trump needs" to end the conflict in Iran, POTUS tells Fox



China is Iran's largest customer, buying 90% of their oil exports



If Xi follows through, this would be HUGE🔥



Could be a TOTAL GAMECHANGER. KEEP PUSHING, 47!🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/AKGOkcqejB — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 14, 2026

This includes a commitment to buy U.S. soybeans, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and other energy, 200 military jets from Boeing.

The White House posted a statement on X, saying President Trump had a good meeting with President Xi of China.

From the Bilateral Meeting in Beijing:



President Trump had a good meeting with President Xi of China. pic.twitter.com/WaH8hR1ZV3 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 14, 2026

Here's what the statement said:

President Trump had a good meeting with President Xi of China. The two sides discussed was to enhance economic cooperation between our two countries, including expanding market access for American businesses into China and increasing Chinese investment in our industries. Leaders from many of the United States' largest companies joined a portion of the meeting. The Presidents also highlighted a need to build on progress in ending the flow of fentanyl precursors into the United States, as well as increasing Chinese purchases of American agricultural products. The two sides agreed that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open to support the free flow of energy. President Xi also made clear China's opposition to the militarization of the Strait and any effort to charge a toll for its use, and he expressed interest in purchasing more American oil to reduce China's dependence on the Strait in the future. Both countries agreed that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon.

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President Trump will remain in China until Friday, and we will be covering more from his trip.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

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