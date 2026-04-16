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Tipsheet

Here’s Why Victor Davis Hanson Says Trump Should Meet With China Next Month

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | April 16, 2026 12:30 PM
Here’s Why Victor Davis Hanson Says Trump Should Meet With China Next Month
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Military historian and classicist Victor Davis Hanson argued that President Trump should proceed with a planned visit to China next month for a summit with Chinese leaders, saying the trip could be used to rub in the level of influence the United States currently holds over the Chinese economy.

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He noted that the United States currently controls a significant portion of China’s oil supply and has been able to exert indirect pressure through Operation Epic Fury, as China has urged Iran to reach a deal.

"But should we even entertain this idea of Meeting with China in Beijing in the communist country given what we know?" Fox News' Laura Ingraham asked. "What are the risks of canceling that summit?"

"I would only go to rub it in," Hanson replied. "I mean China has to import 11 million barrels of oil a day and it's record price it's been, and it takes 80 percent of Iranian oil. That's about one and a half million barrels a day it takes, and it's that's uncertain, and their proxy has been humiliated, and their proxy in Venezuela has been humiliated. So if Trump's gonna go over there and remind him how bad things have gone for them, it's okay, but if he's gonna go over there and think that they're at all friendly to us, it's a mistake."

Just yesterday, President Trump said China had urged Iran to reach a deal, adding that Beijing was unhappy after the United States threatened embargoes over claims that China was helping finance Iran.

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"China is very happy that I am permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz," Trump wrote on Truth Social, Wednesday. "I am doing it for them, also - And the World. This situation will never happen again. They have agreed not to send weapons to Iran. President Xi will give me a big, fat, hug when I get there in a few weeks. We are working together smartly, and very well! Doesn’t that beat fighting??? BUT REMEMBER, we are very good at fighting, if we have to - far better than anyone else!!! President DJT."

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

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