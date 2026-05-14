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Fox News Got Firsthand Experience With China's Surveillance State. Here's What Happened.

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | May 14, 2026 2:30 PM
Fox News Got Firsthand Experience With China's Surveillance State. Here's What Happened.
AP Photo/Andy Wong

The Fox News crew in Beijing got a firsthand look at just how extensive China’s surveillance state has become, describing dozens of cameras on nearly every street corner and thousands spread across the city. Beyond the overwhelming presence of surveillance technology, the crew said they parked illegally for just two minutes and were immediately charged a fine.

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"Big Brother is watching," Fox News' Bret Baier said. "There are literally cameras everywhere in Beijing. We are outside the Haidian station and I can count at least 20 on this corner. In fact, in Beijing they've added 1,500 cameras just this year alone. They see everything. There's nobody jaywalking here because they could get a ticket right away."

"In fact, our driver parked illegally for two minutes and he got a message on his phone that he got a ticket for about 40 bucks U.S. because they saw it on the camera," he continued. "Now there are real questions what the CCP's goal is about citizen tracking and social scoring. They say it's to make everybody feel safe. These cameras are watching every minute. They're everywhere."

Across China, the state operates well over 200 million surveillance cameras, many equipped with AI and facial recognition technology. Chinese leadership promoted the vast surveillance network as a push for public safety, efficiency, and technological modernization. In practice, however, the system has taken on a far more sinister role, allowing authorities to track citizens’ movements, monitor online activity, flag “suspicious” behavior, and even target political dissidents or ethnic minorities before any crime is committed.

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ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE BRET BAIER CHINA COMMUNISM FOX NEWS

This comes as President Trump, as well as several administration officials and tech CEO's, traveled to China for high-stakes talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping covering a wide range of issues, including Iran, tariffs, and broader economic policy. 

Several points have reportedly already been agreed upon, as the meetings appear to be productive so far.

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