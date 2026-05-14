Fox News Got Firsthand Experience With China's Surveillance State. Here's What Happened.

The Fox News crew in Beijing got a firsthand look at just how extensive China’s surveillance state has become, describing dozens of cameras on nearly every street corner and thousands spread across the city. Beyond the overwhelming presence of surveillance technology, the crew said they parked illegally for just two minutes and were immediately charged a fine.

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Bret Baier is getting a firsthand look at China’s terrifying surveillance state, the Chinese Communists just TICKETED the Fox News crew using their massive network of cameras all over Beijing!



Bret revealed: “There are literally cameras everywhere… they see everything… our… pic.twitter.com/XC3qn2uO3W — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 13, 2026

"Big Brother is watching," Fox News' Bret Baier said. "There are literally cameras everywhere in Beijing. We are outside the Haidian station and I can count at least 20 on this corner. In fact, in Beijing they've added 1,500 cameras just this year alone. They see everything. There's nobody jaywalking here because they could get a ticket right away."

"In fact, our driver parked illegally for two minutes and he got a message on his phone that he got a ticket for about 40 bucks U.S. because they saw it on the camera," he continued. "Now there are real questions what the CCP's goal is about citizen tracking and social scoring. They say it's to make everybody feel safe. These cameras are watching every minute. They're everywhere."

Across China, the state operates well over 200 million surveillance cameras, many equipped with AI and facial recognition technology. Chinese leadership promoted the vast surveillance network as a push for public safety, efficiency, and technological modernization. In practice, however, the system has taken on a far more sinister role, allowing authorities to track citizens’ movements, monitor online activity, flag “suspicious” behavior, and even target political dissidents or ethnic minorities before any crime is committed.

This comes as President Trump, as well as several administration officials and tech CEO's, traveled to China for high-stakes talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping covering a wide range of issues, including Iran, tariffs, and broader economic policy.

Several points have reportedly already been agreed upon, as the meetings appear to be productive so far.

🚨 BREAKING — WINS FOR TRUMP: After 47's meeting with President Xi, China wants to buy AMERICAN ENERGY and OIL, and agrees Iran must be banned from EVER having a nuclear weapon



Let's go! 🔥



China wants to be LESS reliant on the Strait of Hormuz — and OPPOSES Iran tolling the… pic.twitter.com/mUmn5fFF0s — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 14, 2026

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