Top Tech CEO's to Join President Trump For High-Stakes Talks in China

Several top tech and business CEOs are reportedly set to join President Trump this Thursday for his high-stakes meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping.

🚨 JUST IN: ELON MUSK will be joining President Trump as part of his U.S. delegation to China this week



Bringing back the POWER TEAM 🔥



President Trump is set board Air Force One on Wednesday night en route to China to meet with Xi Jinping.



Other business leaders are set to… pic.twitter.com/mJtx1V78sq — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 11, 2026

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Trump is expected to bring 17 top US business leaders on his trip to China this week, including Tim Cook, Elon Musk and Larry Fink.



Executives from Apple, Tesla, SpaceX, Meta, Visa, JPMorgan Chase and Boeing are also expected to attend. pic.twitter.com/UlbPOplF83 — Clash Report (@clashreport) May 11, 2026

🇺🇲 🇨🇳 The delegation flying to Beijing with Trump:

Apple (Tim Cook)

Blackrock (Larry Fink)

Blackstone (Stephen Schwarzman)

Boeing (Kelly Ortberg)

Cargill (Brian Sikes)

Citi (Jane Fraser)

Cisco (Chuck Robbins)

Coherent (Jim Anderson)

GE Aerospace (H Lawrence Culp)

Goldman Sachs… pic.twitter.com/l5gA98kzjK — The Tectonic (@thetect0nic) May 11, 2026

The list of leaders includes Jensen Huang of Nvidia, Tim Cook of Apple, Kelly Ortberg of Boeing, Darren Woods of ExxonMobil, Larry Fink of BlackRock, Stephen Schwarzman of Blackstone, David Solomon of Goldman Sachs, and Mastercard CEO Michael Miebach.

It remains unclear whether the leaders were merely invited to attend or are confirmed to be part of the talks.

This comes as President Trump is scheduled to meet with China amid economic tensions between the two countries, as well as security concerns, including the ongoing conflict with Iran, which China supports.

Trump and Xi are expected to discuss stabilizing U.S.-China relations through tariffs, rare-earth minerals, and potential Chinese purchases of American goods, such as Boeing aircraft, soybeans, and energy. They are also expected to explore China’s possible role in helping bring an end to the war in Iran, which would be in Beijing’s interest given its significant reliance on Iranian oil. Additional topics on the agenda are expected to include Taiwan and artificial intelligence.

🚨 BOOM: TRUMP IS ABOUT TO GO AMERICA FIRST IN CHINA



Democrats are already MELTING DOWN at the thought of President Trump scoring another historic meeting with President Xi, showcasing his strength on the world stage



They don't want to watch the Chinese roll out a grand welcome… pic.twitter.com/v3kRR96rsR — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 11, 2026

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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