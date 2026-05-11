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Top Tech CEO's to Join President Trump For High-Stakes Talks in China

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | May 11, 2026 3:45 PM
Top Tech CEO's to Join President Trump For High-Stakes Talks in China
Brandon Bell/Pool via AP

Several top tech and business CEOs are reportedly set to join President Trump this Thursday for his high-stakes meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping.

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The list of leaders includes Jensen Huang of Nvidia, Tim Cook of Apple, Kelly Ortberg of Boeing, Darren Woods of ExxonMobil, Larry Fink of BlackRock, Stephen Schwarzman of Blackstone, David Solomon of Goldman Sachs, and Mastercard CEO Michael Miebach.

It remains unclear whether the leaders were merely invited to attend or are confirmed to be part of the talks. 

This comes as President Trump is scheduled to meet with China amid economic tensions between the two countries, as well as security concerns, including the ongoing conflict with Iran, which China supports. 

Trump and Xi are expected to discuss stabilizing U.S.-China relations through tariffs, rare-earth minerals, and potential Chinese purchases of American goods, such as Boeing aircraft, soybeans, and energy. They are also expected to explore China’s possible role in helping bring an end to the war in Iran, which would be in Beijing’s interest given its significant reliance on Iranian oil. Additional topics on the agenda are expected to include Taiwan and artificial intelligence.

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CHINA DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK TAIWAN TARIFFS

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