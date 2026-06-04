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Candace Owens Touts Russia's 'Christian Heritage' — Here's What She Left Out

Julia Cassidy
Julia Cassidy | June 04, 2026 4:00 PM
Candace Owens Touts Russia's 'Christian Heritage' — Here's What She Left Out
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

In 1917, Vladimir Lenin famously wrote about "dumb, deaf, and blind" non-communist sympathizers who did the bidding of the USSR without fully realizing — the idea turned into a phrase known as "useful idiots," which evidently, there are still plenty. Candace Owens, a former conservative pundit-turned-conspiracy theorist who consistently spreads baseless claims about a variety of issues, including the death of Charlie Kirk and his widow Erika, is now sharing the 'wonders' of Moscow and says, "They are lying to us about Russia." 

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Unmatched? According to the United States Commission on Religious Freedom, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church is effectively banned in Russia, while other Christian denominations that are not part of the Russian Orthodox Church are legally restricted and deemed extremists. Russia actively criminalizes speech and the ability to practice it. 

Please, Candace, stay a while. 

Although Candace described the trip as a family vacation to see the Cathedrals, it was revealed that she attended the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, known as the Russian Davos. Andrew Tate also posted a video of himself and his brother in Russia. U.S. Commissioner of Fine Arts, Rodney Mims Cook Jr., was also in attendance.

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CHRISTIANITY RUSSIA TUCKER CARLSON VLADIMIR PUTIN

In a statement to The Free Press, Owens said, "Grow up. No one is buying the propaganda against Moscow anymore." Owens is not the first of her kind to visit the 'failing kleptocracy', as the Washington Examiner dubbed it. Qatari sympathizer Tucker Carlson also visited Russia twice and described its leadership as "capable," calling Moscow "nicer" than any U.S. city. Perhaps he can join Candace on her return. 

Conservatives need to push back and debunk these and all of Candace's lies to ensure she does not fool more Americans than she already has. 

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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