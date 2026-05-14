President Trump Celebrates Successful Meetings, Future Cooperation With China in State Dinner Remarks

President Trump is in China for a series of meetings on a wide range of issues, including Chinese investment in America, the Iran War and the Strait of Hormuz, and other issues. The White House praised some key takeaways from a bilateral meeting, including the stoppage of fentanyl precursors into the U.S., more access for American businesses into China, and Chinese investment in American oil and agricultural products.

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.@POTUS arrives for a state banquet dinner hosted by President Xi at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing pic.twitter.com/MFYw9pleXn — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 14, 2026

China hosted a State Dinner for President Trump as well, and here are some of the President's remarks.

HAPPENING NOW: "The relationship between the American and Chinese people goes all the way back to America's founding. The first American consul to China, Samuel Shaw, arrived on the first American trading ship to reach these shores in 1784."



"Two and a half centuries later,… pic.twitter.com/VtTtx308td — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 14, 2026

"The relationship between the American and Chinese people goes all the way back to America's founding," President Trump said. "The first American consul to China, Samuel Shaw, arrived on the first American trading ship to reach these shores in 1784. The Chinese merchants had a name for the Americans. They called their visions, 'The New People.' Two and a half centuries later, that first connection has grown into one of the most consequential relationships in world history."

President Trump also said the two nations have a "deep sense of mutual respect."

JUST IN: "From the beginning, our citizens have shared a deep sense of mutual respect.



"Founding Father Benjamin Franklin published The Sayings of Confucius and his colonial newspaper and today sculpture. Recognizing that ancient Chinese sage is carved into the face of the… pic.twitter.com/gPGi4B1a3x — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 14, 2026

"From the beginning, our citizens have shared a deep sense of mutual respect. Founding Father Benjamin Franklin published The Sayings of Confucius in his colonial newspaper, and today, a sculpture, recognizing that ancient Chinese sage is carved into the face of the United States Supreme Court, very proudly," President Trump said.

President Xi also made remarks, saying both China and the U.S. gain from cooperation.

NOW - Xi: "Both China and the U.S. stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation, our two countries should be partners rather than rivals." pic.twitter.com/mnLC4B0F1z — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) May 14, 2026

President Trump thanked President Xi for the welcome and praised the bilateral meetings as "extremely positive."

Trump at the China state Dinner:



"I want to thank President Xi, my friend, for this magnificent welcome."



"And it really was a magnificent welcome like none other, and for so graciously hosting us on this very historic state visit."



"We had an extremely positive and productive… pic.twitter.com/VBD8TEU93S — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 14, 2026

"I want to thank President Xi, my friend, for this magnificent welcome," President Trump said. "And it really was a magnificent welcome like none other, and for so graciously hosting us on this very historic state visit."

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Xi also toasted the future of China-U.S. relations.

President Xi offers a toast at the state banquet dinner in Beijing: "To the bright future of China-U.S. relations, and the friendship between the two peoples, and to the health of President Trump and all of the friends present." pic.twitter.com/VmJeU4Xk1f — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 14, 2026

SEE IT: President Trump joins Chinese President Xi at a state banquet in Beijing, a formal moment centered on U.S.-China relations.



The setting emphasizes ceremony and continuity between the two nations against a backdrop of ongoing global and economic uncertainty. pic.twitter.com/3vQ9QQx6oc — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 14, 2026

Some big names in American business were also at the dinner, including Elon Musk and Apple's Tim Cook.

SPOTTED: Elon Musk poses for pictures with Apple's Tim Cook at the Chinese state banquet in Beijing.



Musk and Cook are just two of the major American CEOs joining President Trump on his trip to China for his historic summit with President Xi. pic.twitter.com/hEsFzgsshM — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 14, 2026

President Trump also extended an invitation to President Xi and Madam Peng to visit the White House on September 24.

NEW: President Trump told the packed Beijing State Banquet that the American and Chinese people share deep values of hard work, courage, achievement, and family, opening the door to stronger cooperation.



He invited President Xi and Madam Peng to the White House on September 24… pic.twitter.com/lqf82ZrEV8 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 14, 2026

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President Trump will be in China until Friday, May 15, with plans for more meetings through Friday.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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