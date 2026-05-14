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Tipsheet

President Trump Celebrates Successful Meetings, Future Cooperation With China in State Dinner Remarks

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 14, 2026 9:00 AM
President Trump Celebrates Successful Meetings, Future Cooperation With China in State Dinner Remarks
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

President Trump is in China for a series of meetings on a wide range of issues, including Chinese investment in America, the Iran War and the Strait of Hormuz, and other issues. The White House praised some key takeaways from a bilateral meeting, including the stoppage of fentanyl precursors into the U.S., more access for American businesses into China, and Chinese investment in American oil and agricultural products.

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China hosted a State Dinner for President Trump as well, and here are some of the President's remarks.

"The relationship between the American and Chinese people goes all the way back to America's founding," President Trump said. "The first American consul to China, Samuel Shaw, arrived on the first American trading ship to reach these shores in 1784. The Chinese merchants had a name for the Americans. They called their visions, 'The New People.' Two and a half centuries later, that first connection has grown into one of the most consequential relationships in world history."

President Trump also said the two nations have a "deep sense of mutual respect."

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"From the beginning, our citizens have shared a deep sense of mutual respect. Founding Father Benjamin Franklin published The Sayings of Confucius in his colonial newspaper, and today, a sculpture, recognizing that ancient Chinese sage is carved into the face of the United States Supreme Court, very proudly," President Trump said.

President Xi also made remarks, saying both China and the U.S. gain from cooperation.

President Trump thanked President Xi for the welcome and praised the bilateral meetings as "extremely positive."

"I want to thank President Xi, my friend, for this magnificent welcome," President Trump said. "And it really was a magnificent welcome like none other, and for so graciously hosting us on this very historic state visit."

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Xi also toasted the future of China-U.S. relations.

Some big names in American business were also at the dinner, including Elon Musk and Apple's Tim Cook.

President Trump also extended an invitation to President Xi and Madam Peng to visit the White House on September 24.

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President Trump will be in China until Friday, May 15, with plans for more meetings through Friday.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

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