Trump May Have Delivered a Crushing Blow to the Iranian Regime

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he is reopening the Strait of Hormuz as the Iranian regime has blocked traffic through the waterway in response to the U.S.-Israeli airstrikes.

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In a post on Truth Social, the president suggested he convinced the Chinese government to stop arming the Iranian regime. “China is very happy that I am permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz,” he wrote. “I am doing it for them, also - And the World. This situation will never happen again. They have agreed not to send weapons to Iran. President Xi will give me a big, fat, hug when I get there in a few weeks. We are working together smartly, and very well! Doesn’t that beat fighting??? BUT REMEMBER, we are very good at fighting, if we have to - far better than anyone else!!!”

The president is set to meet with Xi as the Strait of Hormuz remains a key flashpoint in the war due to its impact on the global oil trade. Gas prices across the world have surged as the regime continues to limit traffic through the strait.

U.S. Central Command announced on Monday that it would begin a blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports in response to the Islamic Republic’s actions. This is already putting heavy financial pressure on Tehran.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces will begin implementing a blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on April 13 at 10 a.m. ET, in accordance with the President’s proclamation. The blockade will be enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman. CENTCOM forces will not impede freedom of navigation for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports. Additional information will be provided to commercial mariners through a formal notice prior to the start of the blockade. All mariners are advised to monitor Notice to Mariners broadcasts and contact U.S. naval forces on bridge-to-bridge channel 16 when operating in the Gulf of Oman and Strait of Hormuz approaches.

Trump just announced the Strait of Hormuz is permanently open, with China agreeing to cut off all weapons to Iran—direct result of the naval blockade’s maximum pressure. This is smart, strength-based diplomacy delivering peace without endless war.

What astute diplomatic… — FierceLionProv281 (@FierceLionPrv28) April 15, 2026

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Trump told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo that he directly warned Xi after hearing that the Chinese government was providing military aid to Iran. “He responded to a letter that I wrote because I had heard that China is giving weapons to — I mean, you’re seeing it all over the place — to Iran.”

He added, “And I wrote him a letter asking him not to do that, and he wrote me a letter saying that essentially he’s not doing that.”

The president said Xi is “somebody that needs oil. We don’t.”

The U.S. blockade of the strait is costing Iran an estimated $400 million per day — almost $13 billion per month. Trump says the war is close to its conclusion as Washington and Tehran try to work toward a peace agreement.

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