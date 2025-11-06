Speaker Mike Johnson: Mamdani Is Proof the Democrats Are the Socialist Party

Speaker Mike Johnson is pulling no punches when it comes to Zohran Mamdani. Mamdani is a Democratic Socialist, and the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) have made it very clear they intend to use the Democratic Party as a springboard to nominate and elect more socialists across the country.

The Democratic Party is also willing and eager to help them. Democratic candidates across the country are following Mamdani's radical agenda, including support of Medicare for All, defunding the police, radical trans agendas, and a hatred of Israel.

Republicans need to spell out exactly what a socialist takeover of America would mean. It would mean large-scale poverty, economic collapse, and a serious reduction in our quality of life.

Mike Johnson is trying to do that, and link the dangerous socialist policies to the Democrats who embrace them.

Zohran Mamdani’s victory marks the BIGGEST WIN FOR destructive, dangerous, big government SOCIALISM in U.S. history — and a loss for freedom loving American people.



He’s an unapologetic Marxist — fully EMBRACED by the Democrat establishment.

Hakeem Jeffries ENDORSED him. Barack… pic.twitter.com/6TD50Puf0G — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) November 6, 2025

"Zohran Mamdani is without a doubt the biggest win for socialism in the history of the country—and it's the biggest loss to the American people. He's a truly committed Marxist," Johnson said. "The results of that race tell you everything you need to know about where Democrats and their party are headed."

"From back-bench lawmakers to their leadership, Democrats have fallen behind the socialist candidates," Johnson continued. "Hakeem Jeffries, as you know, is the highest-ranking Democrat in the House, he gave his full blessing to Mamdani and his socialist agenda. Chuck Schumer, the highest-ranking Democrat in the Senate and the highest-ranking Jewish leader in America, flirted with endorsing Mamdani all the way to the bitter end."

Johnson reminded people of Mamdani's history of embracing antisemitic rhetoric. "Zohran has embraced antisemitic rhetoric and promised to arrest the prime minister of Israel if he visits New York City again," Johnson continued.

"Then there's President Obama, who called Mamdani over the weekend to extend his praise and act as a sounding board for the young socialist," Johnson said. "You can't make this stuff up. The man who made health care unaffordable with his own socialist scheme, is advising the man whose false promises will surely make life unlivable for millions of New Yorkers who cannot afford to flee the city."

There are estimates that at least one million New Yorkers are considering leaving the Big Apple. The NYFD Commissioner, Robert Tucker, has already tendered his resignation. Tucker is Jewish and clearly has concerns about Mamdani's rule over the city. A Florida realtor said her phone is ringing off the hook with calls from New Yorkers hoping to escape the city.

Socialism has failed everywhere and every time it's been tried. Mamdani's brand of socialism is no different, and we should expect the same outcomes. If Democrats want to tie their political future to that, so be it.

