The Mamdani Effect: Democrats Across the Country Are Running for Senate on Radical Socialist Platforms

As Townhall reported last week, the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) are using New York's likely next mayor, Zohran Mamdani (and his campaign), as a blueprint for other races across the nation. Why? They believe they can use the Democratic Party as a springboard to enact socialist policies in America and topple our great nation in the process. They're doing the same thing in Minneapolis with mayoral candidate Omar Fateh.

It's alarmingly clear these radical socialists understand that all politics is local, and they're pushing for more Mamdani-like candidates in places like Gulfport, Mississippi, Florida, and Texas.

NPR: Mamdani's youth support goes beyond New York. For many, he's now a national leader.



26-year-old Emily Wilson (Democrat, Florida): “I think if a Floridian or a Texan were to talk about the same issues that Zohran [is talking about], I think he would have the same appeal.”… pic.twitter.com/WTuFxOvbmx — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) November 3, 2025

Mamdani's campaign is also a blueprint for battleground Senate races across the nation.

This includes Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan. After Mamdani won his primary race, El-Sayed endorsed him. El-Sayed holds other radical positions, too. He supports Medicare for All, which would gut American healthcare and close rural hospitals. He is a proponent of defunding the police and leaving our cities at the mercy of violent criminals. He would abolish ICE and dismantle federal immigration laws. El-Sayed supports radical trans ideology, including men in women's spaces, "gender-affirming care" for minors, and radical LGBTQ indoctrination in our schools. El-Sayed is also rabidly anti-Israel, calling the war against the terrorist group Hamas a "genocide" and calling for an end to U.S. aid to Israel.

In Iowa, Senate candidate Zach Wahls hopes that embracing Mamdani's ideology will set him apart from others in a crowded primary. Whals wants socialized childcare, free community college, Medicare for All, and supports defunding the police, too. Wahls voted against a bill that would prevent defunding the police. Wahls belongs to the radically Left Unitarian Universalist Association, a church that supports abolishing ICE, the police, and favors open borders. Like El-Sayed, he's all-in on the radical trans agenda, including transgender Boy Scouts, "gender-affirming" surgeries for minors, and men in women's sports and private spaces. Wahls called laws protecting women's sports "appalling," voted against such legislation on more than one occasion, and said there was "blood on the hands" of Republicans who stood up for women and girls. Wahls is vehemently anti-Israel, too, calling the war against Hamas a "genocide" and sharing an article from The Onion that accused Israel of killing children back in 2012, long before the current war.

We've told you quite a bit about Graham Platner, the Senate candidate in Maine. Platner is taking a leaf from Mamdani's book, too. Platner called himself a socialist or communist on several occasions. Like El-Sayed and Wahls, he supports Medicare for All and wants to abolish ICE "entirely." He's also anti-police, calling law enforcement officers "bastards...all of them" and claiming police misconduct is a problem that "extends deep into the profession as a whole." He supports radical LGBTQ agendas and threatened to "stand right in the f***ing way" of anyone who "comes after the freedoms of the LGBTQIA+ community." He's also anti-Israel and accused the nation of genocide. That's a rich accusation coming from a guy with a literal Nazi tattoo on his chest.

Minnesota not only has Omar Fateh in Minneapolis, it also has Lieutenant Governor and Senate candidate Peggy Flanagan following in Mamdani's socialist footsteps. She, too, supports Medicare for All, wants to "re-imagine" policing, and attended anti-ICE protests where she called on people to "put their bodies on the line" to defend illegal immigrants from ICE (that's a crime, by the way, and Flanagan encouraged such lawlessness). She helped Governor Tim Walz turn Minnesota into a "transgender sanctuary" where kids can be harmed by "gender-affirming care" and parents can lose custody if they don't agree to change their child's identity. Like everyone else, she's anti-Israel and condemned the war in Gaza.

New Hampshire Senate candidate Karishma Manzur is also a Leftist socialist. She supports Medicare for All and universal healthcare. She likened the Trump administration and ICE to the "old Russian KGB" and said the President was "abducting innocents." On Israel, she's a proponent of the "boycott, divestment, sanction" (BDS) movement against Israel, claimed the country is committing "genocide" against Gazans and called the war "propaganda" while spearheading a ballot initiative that criticized the government for sending $90 million in aid to Israel.

As we mentioned above, socialists are eyeing red states like Texas for a communist takeover, and they're hoping Senate candidate James Talarico is the man to do it. Talarico called Mamdani's candidacy one of the "most exciting" in the country and called it a "template for Democrats across the country." Talarico believes in the redistribution of wealth, saying it's an undercurrent of the teachings of Jesus. He opposes local law enforcement assisting federal agents with immigration enforcement. Last year, Talarico was endorsed by a radical group that called police the "ultimate agents of White supremacy." He opposes any legislation to protect children from the mutilating, sterilizing harm of "gender-affirming care" and said God is "nonbinary." He also believes the war in Israel is "a moral disaster" for Democrats and called on his party to distance itself from the "genocide" in Gaza.

Advertisement

All of this should raise red flags for voters across America. It's very clear that the Democratic Party has embraced radical Leftism and socialism, and they are running candidates who will enact socialist and communist policies if elected to office.

National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Regional Press Secretary Samantha Cantrell issued a warning to Americans, saying, "Zohran Mamdani isn’t just winning in New York City, his policies are boosting progressive Democrats in primaries nationwide. Democrats have anointed Mamdani as their new leader, and voters need to be ready to reject the Mamdani wannabes across the country running for U.S. Senate."

With Mamdani's election happening tomorrow and Senate seats up for grabs in the midterms, it's vital that voters know what the Democratic Party is up to and that we reject their radicalism at the ballot box whenever it appears.

