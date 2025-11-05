NYC Fire Commissioner Resigns Hours After Zohran Mamdani’s Election Win

New York City’s Jewish fire commissioner, Robert Tucker, resigned on Wednesday morning, following the election of Zohran Mamdani. He will officially step down on December 19, only 16 months after taking on the prestigious role.

Tucker is a Jewish philanthropist and businessman with no firefighting experience, who previously led the private security firm T&M before joining Mayor Eric Adams’ administration. A source told the New York Post that he plans to return to that role.

His resignation as FDNY commissioner came on the same day he was scheduled to fly to Israel to meet with a fire commissioner there.

While Tucker's reason for his resignation is unclear, many suspect that it has to do with the mayoral elect's stance on Israel, and sympathy towards Hamas, a U.S.-designated terrorist organization.

Several days after Hamas released the remaining living Israeli hostages, Mamdani released a statement that spent more time decrying Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip than celebrating the return of the hostages. He has also refused to condemn the phrase, "globalize the intifada," which many people view as a call to violence. Mamdani even began his political career by helping to start Bowdoin College's Students for Justice in Palestine. That organization was responsible for the pro-Hamas encampments across the country at American universities, and for beginning a now widespread rise in anti-semitism across the United States.

