Schumer Shutdown Propaganda: Media Coverage Heavily Favored Democrats

We know that the media are biased. They do little, if anything, to hide it, and it's the reason trust in media is at an all-time low.

However, when you see the bias laid out in hard numbers, it's incredibly disturbing to realize that the legacy media is not truly interested in journalism. Instead, they prefer to be stenographers and propagandists for the Democratic Party.

The Schumer Shutdown is now the longest in American history, even beating out the time Democrats shut down the government over the Civil Rights Act. It's all driven by Democrats. They refuse to pass a clean Continuing Resolution (CR) because they want to use Americans' suffering as political leverage.

Last week, SNAP benefits ran out. Tomorrow, the FAA is reducing air traffic by 10 percent due to staffing shortages caused by unpaid air traffic controllers.

But Newsbusters has revealed a new study that shows media coverage of the Schumer Shutdown favors the Democratic Party.

🚨 NEW STUDY: 87% of government shutdown coverage on ABC, CBS, and NBC favored Democrats.



This isn't journalism it's propaganda. https://t.co/gR5sTzibzy — MRC NewsBusters (@newsbusters) November 5, 2025

We are not surprised. At all.

Here's more:

For the past month the big three broadcast networks (ABC, CBS, and NBC) have hammered both Congressional Republicans and President Trump with a wall of negative shutdown coverage, while largely shielding Democrats from blame for the now-historic gridlock. MRC analysts examined every evening newscast on ABC, CBS, and NBC between October 1 and October 31, 2025. Across the 67 reports and news briefs which discussed the government shutdown, 87 percent of the coverage favored Democrats. Analysts found 83 evaluative statements in which anchors or reporters were critical of Republicans, but just twelve criticizing Democrats. Summary of Findings Broadcast shutdown coverage heavily favored Democrats over Republicans (87% to 13%).

Only 12 reports (less than one fifth) even mentioned that Senate Democrats had refused to vote for a clean continuing resolution.

Not a single report mentioned that Democrats voted back in March to end the same Obamacare subsidies which they’re now demanding.

If we had a journalist class, they would report on those things, and they would absolutely hammer the Democrats on the clear, ongoing failures of Obamacare.

Democrats passed the "Affordable Care Act" more than a decade ago, promising thousands in savings to families. What they really did, however, was mask the cost of premiums by giving massive subsidies to people (and insurance companies). That made costs go up, the quality of actual care go down, and they've been using premiums and subsidies as a political football ever since.

That's why Republicans need to stay the course, because nothing will fix stupid. — Stiles Bitchley ☆☆ (@StilesBitchley2) November 6, 2025

Democrats want Republicans to cave. Republicans show no signs of being willing to do so.

Q: Why isn’t a larger % of the public blaming the Democrats over a shutdown for which they are objectively and entirely responsible?



A: https://t.co/ZNh0wjW2Qp — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 6, 2025

That's exactly what the media wants, and it's possible it played a role in the election this week.

Zero coverage of Jay Jones politically violent text messages

Zero coverage of Charlie Kirk's memorial

Zero coverage of any truth that get's in the way of the media's bulls**t narratives. https://t.co/aDjTKPRCwV — Adrian Slade (@adriansladeshow) November 6, 2025

That's what the media do, every single day.

