The Mamdani Line People Are Calling 'One of the Most Horrifying Quotes' Spoken by a Politician

Earlier, we told you about Zohran Mamdani's doomed promise to make groceries "cheaper" for New Yorkers. As we explained, Mamdani will use government tax dollars to subsidize subpar food at "public" grocery stores and this move will force other grocers to compete, lead to empty shelves, and eventually food rationing.

But that's exactly what Democratic Socialists like Zohran Mamdani want. How do we know that? Listen to the most alarming part of his speech last night and it'll explain everything:

"We will prove that there is no problem too large for government to solve and no concern too small for it to care about."



Genuinely one of the most horrifying quotes I've ever heard from a politician. pic.twitter.com/2Je148KEvy — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) November 5, 2025

Ronald Reagan once said, “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are ‘I’m from the government and I’m here to help.’”

And Mamdani's statement is that. On steroids.

It's clear that Zohran Mamdani and his socialist allies believe they know best how to run our lives. Back in August, the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) made it clear they want to abolish the traditional family structure, calling it "inherently repressive, racist, sexist" and that it "promotes capitalism." Who will step in to fill the void? The government, of course.

Mamdani also wants to abolish private property, which would make everyone reliant on government-subsidized housing, and his housing advisor, Cea Weaver, believes property ownership is a tool of "White supremacy" and is "racist." Weaver has called for the abolition of private property and the impoverishment of the White middle class. That would also make people reliant on government assistance for housing.

But there's something far more hypocritical in this statement, the blatant communism aside. There are, in fact, concerns "too small" for Mamdani to care about. For example, crime and violence. He doesn't care about the New Yorkers concerned with rampant crime on the subways and the state's catch-and-release policies that cut loose career criminals like Ramon Rivera. Despite a lengthy criminal record, Rivera was released early from Rikers only to be arrested the same day for theft. He was released again and then fatally stabbed three people.

Mamdani also wants to stop the NYPD from responding to domestic violence calls. It's clear he doesn't care about the concerns of women and men who are living with abusive partners and will do nothing to protect them. Violence isn't a "social construct" to them or their families. But that's what Mamdani believes, and he calls for the abolition of the police because they're "racist" and "anti-queer."

Speaking of "anti-queer," Mamdani doesn't seem to care about the gay New Yorkers who might be concerned about his relationship with an Ugandan politician, Rebecca Kadaga, who wanted to imprison gays for life, or his friendship with Imam Siraj Wahhaj, who called gays the "disease of society" and urged Muslims to bully gays into joining Islam. Even Mamdani's own father bullied and harassed a gay Ugandan professor, Stella Nyanzi.

As for women, their concerns about "trans women" in their sports and safe spaces? Mamdani won't care about those. He supports radical trans ideology and trans inclusion. Women's thoughts and opinions don't matter.

Nor does Mamdani care about the Jews in New York City, who see his push to "globalize the intifada" as a direct threat to their safety and an indication that Islam will rule the Big Apple and not the democratic, liberal Western values that are the bedrock of American freedom, individualism, and liberties. Actor and comedian Michael Rapaport warned that "globalize the intifada" is actually violence against all of us, and he's correct.

Parents who want their children to have good educational opportunities also aren't worthy of Mamdani's consideration, it seems. Mamdani plans to abolish gifted and talented programs at New York schools, in the name of "equity," of course. Mamdani himself had the privilege of attending an elite private school, a fact that highlights the notion that "some pigs are more equal than others," as Orwell aptly put it.

You get the government you vote for, and sometimes you get it good and hard. New York is in for a rude awakening.