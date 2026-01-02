VIP
It's Going to Be a Great Year
'Then It Is War:' Elon Musk Responds to Somali TikToker's Death Threat

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 02, 2026 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Back in February, Elon Musk made a very bold claim. In a post on X, Musk wrote, "At this point, I am 100 percent certain that the magnitude of the fraud in federal entitlements (Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, Welfare, Disability, etc) exceeds the combined sum of every private scam you've ever heard by FAR. It's not even close."

And it turns out Musk was probably right about that. His efforts to combat fraud with DOGE uncovered significant amounts of fraud from day one, which ruffled more than a few feathers in Washington and elsewhere. Leftists torched Teslas and Tesla dealerships in an effort to "punish" Musk for his DOGE work, and even Tim Walz was positively gleeful at the thought that Tesla stock would take a hit. That was a remark Walz later had to walk back when he learned his state's retirement fund owned more than 1.5 million shares of the company.

For days, Musk has been hammering the fraud. On December 27, he wrote, "Yes. We found hundreds of fraud schemes. This [referring to Minnesota's daycare scandal] is one of many. There was massive fraud in every government program, especially Federal funds sent as block grants to states."

When Walz said the investigations into the Somali daycares and the fraud was driven by "white supremacy," Musk blasted the Left again.

Guess What Mamdani Did on Day One As NYC Mayor
"Just stop caring whether they call you racist or not. They do that to scare away inquiries. Doing so used to work, but not any more. Fraud is fraud and it doesn’t matter what race someone is," he wrote on X.

He also wrote, "My lower bound guess for how much fraud there is nationally is ~20% of the Federal budget, which would mean $1.5 trillion per year. Probably much higher."

It probably is. Imagine how much our national debt and taxes could decrease if there weren't so much fraud.

And yesterday we learned Musk was throwing money behind Republicans once again to stop Democrats from taking control of D.C. in the midterm elections.

"America is toast if the radical left wins. They will open the floodgates to illegal immigration and fraud. Won’t be America anymore," he wrote on X.

And we're glad Musk is on our side, because he just declared war after a Somali TikToker threatened his life.

"I wouldn't worry too much about him. He about to die," she says.

According to MSN, the burqua-clad TikToker also accused Musk of "interfering in Minnesota affairs and later alleged that his actions were racist."

Musk also joined the Katie Miller Podcast, where he said, "

Ilhan Omar, who was voted into Congress by a large group of people from Somalia, which is really far from Somalia, or Mamdani, who was elected mayor, by a majority of people not born in America. That’s my understanding at least.” 

He also said, “We just don’t want to turn into a, you know, communist hellhole, basically.”

In response to the TikToker's video, Musk kept it short and sweet: "Then it is war," he wrote on X.

That's a bold strategy for a TikToker to threaten the world's richest man.

Recommended

