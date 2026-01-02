'Then It Is War:' Elon Musk Responds to Somali TikToker's Death Threat

Back in February, Elon Musk made a very bold claim. In a post on X, Musk wrote, "At this point, I am 100 percent certain that the magnitude of the fraud in federal entitlements (Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, Welfare, Disability, etc) exceeds the combined sum of every private scam you've ever heard by FAR. It's not even close."

Advertisement

At this point, I am 100% certain that the magnitude of the fraud in federal entitlements (Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, Welfare, Disability, etc) exceeds the combined sum of every private scam you’ve ever heard by FAR.



It’s not even close. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 11, 2025

And it turns out Musk was probably right about that. His efforts to combat fraud with DOGE uncovered significant amounts of fraud from day one, which ruffled more than a few feathers in Washington and elsewhere. Leftists torched Teslas and Tesla dealerships in an effort to "punish" Musk for his DOGE work, and even Tim Walz was positively gleeful at the thought that Tesla stock would take a hit. That was a remark Walz later had to walk back when he learned his state's retirement fund owned more than 1.5 million shares of the company.

For days, Musk has been hammering the fraud. On December 27, he wrote, "Yes. We found hundreds of fraud schemes. This [referring to Minnesota's daycare scandal] is one of many. There was massive fraud in every government program, especially Federal funds sent as block grants to states."

Yes. We found hundreds of fraud schemes. This is one of many.



There was massive fraud in every government program, especially Federal funds sent as block grants to the states. https://t.co/9Eyudval8x — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 27, 2025

When Walz said the investigations into the Somali daycares and the fraud was driven by "white supremacy," Musk blasted the Left again.

"Just stop caring whether they call you racist or not. They do that to scare away inquiries. Doing so used to work, but not any more. Fraud is fraud and it doesn’t matter what race someone is," he wrote on X.

Just stop caring whether they call you racist or not. They do that to scare away inquiries. Doing so used to work, but not any more.



Fraud is fraud and it doesn’t matter what race someone is. https://t.co/t7LdDp1hPS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 29, 2025

He also wrote, "My lower bound guess for how much fraud there is nationally is ~20% of the Federal budget, which would mean $1.5 trillion per year. Probably much higher."

My lower bound guess for how much fraud there is nationally is ~20% of the Federal budget, which would mean $1.5 trillion per year. Probably much higher. https://t.co/T6URzaqHqY — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 29, 2025

It probably is. Imagine how much our national debt and taxes could decrease if there weren't so much fraud.

And yesterday we learned Musk was throwing money behind Republicans once again to stop Democrats from taking control of D.C. in the midterm elections.

"America is toast if the radical left wins. They will open the floodgates to illegal immigration and fraud. Won’t be America anymore," he wrote on X.

America is toast if the radical left wins.



They will open the floodgates to illegal immigration and fraud.



Won’t be America anymore. https://t.co/9lppGuSyAV — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 1, 2026

And we're glad Musk is on our side, because he just declared war after a Somali TikToker threatened his life.

Advertisement

"I wouldn't worry too much about him. He about to die," she says.

BREAKING: Somali TikToker threatens Elon Musk’s life:



"I wouldn't worry too much about him. He about to die."



Protect Elon Musk at all costs.



pic.twitter.com/ei8wcZsS6g — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) January 1, 2026

According to MSN, the burqua-clad TikToker also accused Musk of "interfering in Minnesota affairs and later alleged that his actions were racist."

Musk also joined the Katie Miller Podcast, where he said, "

Ilhan Omar, who was voted into Congress by a large group of people from Somalia, which is really far from Somalia, or Mamdani, who was elected mayor, by a majority of people not born in America. That’s my understanding at least.”

He also said, “We just don’t want to turn into a, you know, communist hellhole, basically.”

In response to the TikToker's video, Musk kept it short and sweet: "Then it is war," he wrote on X.

Then it is war https://t.co/KdlKDW6f61 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 2, 2026

That's a bold strategy for a TikToker to threaten the world's richest man.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.