This Fast Food Chain Is Launching a New Product to Celebrate America's 250th Birthday

The popular fast food chain Steak n’ Shake will be celebrating America’s 250th birthday with a new dessert offering.

2026 will be a great year! 🚀



To honor America's semiquincentennial we launched the $2.50 Patriot Milkshake 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ZzDMeTmJ2S — Steak 'n Shake (@SteaknShake) January 1, 2026

The company will be selling a “Patriot Milkshake” complete with red, white, and blue sprinkles. The item will only cost customers $2.50 in commemoration of the nation’s 250th birthday.

This isn’t Steak n’ Shake’s first attempt to bring greater patriotism to the brand. In the fall of 2025, they announced that they would be installing “the tallest and biggest American flag that local governments will allow” at each of their locations.

The flag installations have begun at Steak n Shake.



Every Steak n Shake is getting the tallest and biggest American flag that local governments will allow!



Steak n Shake proudly supports American values and traditions. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/w19csgwy5H — Steak 'n Shake (@SteaknShake) October 4, 2025

Steak n’ Shake has repeatedly stood by the “go woke, go broke” mantra by steering into the conservative movement’s anti-DEI and Make America Healthy Again initiatives. The philosophy has proven to be effective, with Biglari Holdings, Steak n’ Shake’s parent company, outpacing the S&P 500 by 15% in 2025.

Restaurant stocks were basically hot garbage in 2025. While the S&P 500 was up 16%, the median restaurant stock was down 16%. And pretty much every sector was punished hard. A few notable names and their mostly ugly performances:$BH was tops, up 31%$FAT down 94%$YUM 13%$MCD… — Jonathan Maze (@jonathanmaze) January 2, 2026

Simple formula: take care of customers and the results will take care of themselves. It's easy to do when we have had no pressure to hit quarterly profits, have believed in meritocracy, and have consistently rejected ESG and DEI ideologies. 🇺🇸



Thank you Bitcoiners for helping us… https://t.co/RxHsw4cP5e — Steak 'n Shake (@SteaknShake) January 2, 2026

The fast food company also began the new year by taking aim at Cracker Barrel, a company who has widely been criticized by fans for turning back on their core identity by “caring more about DEI than their own customers.”

Fire the CEO?



Never in the history of the restaurant industry has so much value been destroyed by a management who cared more about DEI than their own customers. https://t.co/EL6WCoMJDP — Steak 'n Shake (@SteaknShake) January 2, 2026

The item is not yet available for purchase, and no date for its release has been given.

