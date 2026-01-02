You're Probably Going to Laugh at the Latest Update Regarding the Somali Daycare...
This Fast Food Chain Is Launching a New Product to Celebrate America's 250th Birthday

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | January 02, 2026 5:45 PM
AP Photo/John Minchillo, File

The popular fast food chain Steak n’ Shake will be celebrating America’s 250th birthday with a new dessert offering.

The company will be selling a “Patriot Milkshake” complete with red, white, and blue sprinkles. The item will only cost customers $2.50 in commemoration of the nation’s 250th birthday.

This isn’t Steak n’ Shake’s first attempt to bring greater patriotism to the brand. In the fall of 2025, they announced that they would be installing “the tallest and biggest American flag that local governments will allow” at each of their locations.

Steak n’ Shake has repeatedly stood by the “go woke, go broke” mantra by steering into the conservative movement’s anti-DEI and Make America Healthy Again initiatives. The philosophy has proven to be effective, with Biglari Holdings, Steak n’ Shake’s parent company, outpacing the S&P 500 by 15% in 2025.

The fast food company also began the new year by taking aim at Cracker Barrel, a company who has widely been criticized by fans for turning back on their core identity by “caring more about DEI than their own customers.”

The item is not yet available for purchase, and no date for its release has been given.

