Good Luck, NYC: Mamdani Pivots to Promising 'Cheaper' Groceries (Remember 'Cheaper' Health Insurance?)

New Yorkers are about to learn there's no such thing as a free lunch, and that government never, ever makes anything cheaper.

Throughout the campaign, Zohran Mamdani ran for Mayor of New York with the promise of "free" busing and "affordable" things like housing, education, and groceries.

Advertisement

He also wants a $30 minimum wage, which will make all those "free" goods and services really expensive.

"So you're proposing free grocery stores, free buses, $30 minimum wage, all of which sounds incredible."



Zorhan: "Cheaper groceries, NOT free."pic.twitter.com/UMUvhqN2DH — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) November 4, 2025

"All of which sounds incredible," says the MSNBC host who won't be impacted negatively by Mamdani's policies.

Mamdani has been consistent in his push for government-run grocery stores, despite being economically and literally illiterate, and believed the funding would come from $140 million in subsidies that didn't actually exist. He defended his policy, saying " the 'promise' of a public option and...urban studies support his case."

In Kansas City, a government-run grocery store shut down this year due to issues including empty shelves, expired and rotten food, and theft (guess those groceries were free for someone). When confronted with the failures of such "public options," Mamdani once again deflected.

"We have to prove not only the efficacy, but the excellence of this idea," Mamdani said.

That's "real socialism hasn't been tried yet," if we've ever heard it.

Mamdani's plan would cost New York at least $60 million, and — much like Obamacare — here's how that scheme works: the government would subsidize groceries to make them "affordable." That will drive up demand without increasing supply, leading to shortages. It also means that retailers would either raise their prices to obtain more in subsidies or that the government would provide substandard products.

Other stores, unable to compete with government-controlled prices, will close their doors. In fact, a spokesman for the United Bodegas of America warned of this very thing back in July and called Mamdani's ignorance a "cancer."

Spokesperson for the United Bodegas of America calls Zohran Mamdani’s ignorance a “cancer.”



Fernando Mateo says Mamdani’s idea to create government grocery stores will drive small businesses out of business. pic.twitter.com/Ow2IjNM2jp — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 4, 2025

What happens then? You've got government-run grocery stores with empty shelves and rotten food, where theft is rampant and — let's face it — Mamdani's NYPD won't arrest anyone for shoplifting. Food shortages will happen, and then the rationing begins.

In Cuba, citizens are forced to show their ration book to get food at government-run grocery stores.

This is Cuba.



People required to show their food ration coupon book to buy food in state-run grocery stores.. just like Chairman Mao's China. pic.twitter.com/Lf9R3Dqqbh — Songpinganq (@songpinganq) November 4, 2025

And here's what some of those rations look like.

I think the photo speaks for itself; but to be more explicit, I listed the products that we each get once a month:

12 eggs

A cup of cooking oil

A half pound of chicken

5 pounds of white rice

10 ounces of grain (red beans)

1 pound of brown sugar

3 pounds of white sugar

A package… pic.twitter.com/lwqB0JeaE5 — Storm (@MayaAur0ra) November 1, 2025

Advertisement

Here's what monthly rations looked like in communist-occupied Poland.

To be specific on the monthly rations (1980) https://t.co/2gCM6DC8eB pic.twitter.com/kqrAMgj5sX — Krystian Gebis (@krystiangebis) November 5, 2025

Of course, if you aren't a good communist or otherwise incur the wrath of the state for something like not being vaccinated, they can always withhold those rations until you comply. It's a win-win for the big government crowd.

In 1906, American journalist Alfred Henry Lewis warned, "There are only nine meals between mankind and anarchy." New York would do well to remember that today.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.