You're Probably Going to Laugh at the Latest Update Regarding the Somali Daycare Fraud Operation

It’s too good to be true, and it likely is. Who the hell only steals administrative records? Are these people this stupid? Not even Marv and Harry would waste time with their crowbars going after enrollment records for a daycare. The sad part is that liberal America fell for this hook, line, and sinker.

Advertisement

YouTuber Nick Shirley exposed the rampant fraud occurring in Minnesota through Somali-run daycare centers, which supposedly have kids enrolled but are empty and collecting millions in government funds. In Washington, Cam Higby is finding a similar network, and the same is true in Ohio. Which state will be next? Amid attention to their scam, one center, Nokomis, located in Minneapolis, claims there was a break-in and that all their records were stolen. Is it an inside job? It might be, again, it’s too good to be true. Some noted that the damage appeared to have been caused from the inside. Also, did someone rub Vaseline on the cameras for this location—the footage is useless:

🚨 OMG.



Somali daycare manager speaks to the media after his “business” was allegedly broken into, claims student enrollment and employee documentation was stolen.



You cannot make this up. pic.twitter.com/VgiCncTsoy — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) December 31, 2025

The dog ate my homework too! https://t.co/MafBGxBZwy — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) December 31, 2025

surprised they didn’t paint THIS IS MAGA COUNTRY on the wall — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 31, 2025

🚨Police are investigating a reported overnight burglary of a Somali day care in Minneapolis.



The brick wall entry is mind bending and this appears to be poorly staged, likely by someone who graduated from the Learing Center… pic.twitter.com/neglhV0MXj — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) January 1, 2026

What a circus:

"MN mom" panics after seeing "fraud is bad" in her script pic.twitter.com/EaV2Ptjssh — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 31, 2025

Someone broke into my house today and stole my finished taxes.

Such a tragedy. pic.twitter.com/Adsvf7DSPv — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) January 2, 2026

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code MERRY74 for 74% off your VIP membership!

Merry Christmas!