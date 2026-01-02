Seattle's New Mayor Joins the Left's Push to Classify Somali Fraud Investigations As...
Why Paying Off Debt Matters More Than Ever in 2026
Tipsheet

You're Probably Going to Laugh at the Latest Update Regarding the Somali Daycare Fraud Operation

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 02, 2026 3:30 PM
Nick Shirley/Twitter

It’s too good to be true, and it likely is. Who the hell only steals administrative records? Are these people this stupid? Not even Marv and Harry would waste time with their crowbars going after enrollment records for a daycare. The sad part is that liberal America fell for this hook, line, and sinker.  

YouTuber Nick Shirley exposed the rampant fraud occurring in Minnesota through Somali-run daycare centers, which supposedly have kids enrolled but are empty and collecting millions in government funds. In Washington, Cam Higby is finding a similar network, and the same is true in Ohio. Which state will be next? Amid attention to their scam, one center, Nokomis, located in Minneapolis, claims there was a break-in and that all their records were stolen. Is it an inside job? It might be, again, it’s too good to be true. Some noted that the damage appeared to have been caused from the inside. Also, did someone rub Vaseline on the cameras for this location—the footage is useless:

Related:

CRIME MINNESOTA

What a circus:

