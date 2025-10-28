Actor Michael Rapaport Warns New York: Mamdani's ‘Globalize the Intifada Means Violence Against Us All’

Actor and comedian Michael Rapaport was once a hard-core anti-Trump Leftist. But he changed his tune after the October 7, 2023, terror attacks in Israel, explaining in an expletive-filled rant why he was considering voting for President Trump despite years of criticism. He even admitted he was wrong to believe the Left's lies about Charlottesville, which is a rare thing.

Advertisement

His political conversion was not without consequences, and a show in Madison, WI, was canceled after threats from pro-terrorist Leftists.

Undeterred, Rapaport is back and he's set his sights on Zohran Mamdani, the Muslim socialist and likely next mayor of New York City.

Standing near the site of the 9/11 terror attack, @MichaelRapaport tells New Yorkers what’s really at stake in this election:



"Globalize the intifada" is not just calling for violence against Jews. It's calling for violence against anybody who doesn't submit to radical jihadist… pic.twitter.com/d2qmt40prz — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) October 27, 2025

"Let me make this very clear, because it matters," Rapaport said. "'Globalize the intifada' is not just calling for violence against Jews. It's calling for violence against anybody who doesn't submit to radical jihadist ideology. That means Christians, that means Muslims who don't agree, that means the LGBTQ, that means women, that means artists, journalists, comedians, free-thinkers. Anybody that believes in freedom. It's anti-human. It's anti-democracy. It's anti-New York City and it's certainly anti-American."

Rapaport made these remarks just blocks from the World Trade Center, site of the 9/11 terror attacks and the 1993 bombing, in which one of Mamdani's pals – Imam Siraj Wahhaj — was an unindicted co-conspirator.

"And if you want to know what globalizing the intifada actually is," Rapaport said, pointing behind him, "it took place right here on 9/11. That was globalization of the intifada. And this person that is running for mayor of our city, when asked about condemning that phrase, this person says, 'Different words have different meanings to different people."

"Nonsense," says someone in the crowd, while others booed.

Rapaport continued, "So if you're looking to lead this city and you cannot condemn that language, you're not just disrespecting Jews, you're disrespecting every single New Yorker whose life was changed that day. I ain't perfect, this city ain't perfect. Cuomo ain't perfect. Nobody is perfect."

"This election is about protecting the soul of New York City," Rapaport added, "from people who do not understand it, do not respect it, and do not love it. We must go vote for Cuomo."

Advertisement

The crowd applauded.

Rapaport made it clear he was there of his own volition, saying, "And by the way, I want to say this. I have never met Andrew Cuomo. I've never met him, I wasn't asked to be here, I haven't been paid to be here. I am here because we have to be here. We must vote like the city depends on it. We must vote like your kids' life depends on it. It is our city...we bully the bullies. We expose the frauds."

"We protect our own," Rapaport added. "So stand up. Vote Cuomo. And let's remind these clowns whose city it is."

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.