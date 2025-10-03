Hamas Plays Games With Trump Gaza Peace Plan 'Agreement'
Equity: Zohran Mamdani Will Eliminate Gifted Programs From NYC Schools

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 03, 2025 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Zohran Mamdani is a communist. He can dress it up as "democratic socialism," but between his crime policies, his government-run grocery stores, and his disdain for private property it's full-blown Marxism.

And it looks like he's going to be the next Mayor of New York.

This means that gifted and talented children in the Big Apple will be penalized, as Mamdani plans to eliminate gifted classes that would help them succeed.

Here's more from the New York Post:

Mayoral front-runner Zohran Mamdani wants to phase out New York City’s Gifted and Talented program — the democratic socialist’s latest move to revert to ex-Mayor Bill de Blasio’s era.

Mamdani, the Democratic nominee for mayor, said Thursday he would eliminate the accelerated learning program at the kindergarten level, something that’s likely to anger parents, who have been passionately divided on the issue.

The gifted classes would remain active through the school year, but would no longer be available next fall, he said.

How generous of him.

"Ultimately, my administration would aim to make sure that every child receives a high-quality early education that nurtures their curiosity and learning," Mamdani said. 

Manhattan parent Danyela Souza, vice president of Community Education Council 2, said Mamdani's plan would harm children like hers. 

"Mamdani is eliminating opportunities for low and middle-income students to access an advanced education," she said. She also noted Mamdani comes from an extremely wealthy family, adding, "He’s taking away opportunities from families who are not as fortunate as his family."

Of course he is. Communists like Mamdani want two classes: them and their rich friends, and an impoverished lower class. They cannot afford to let low- and middle-income children receive good educations or secure good jobs. They might go on to live middle-class lives, and that undermines communism.

The last family to leave New York City should remember to turn off the lights.

