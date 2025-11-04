Democrat Jay Jones, Who Wished Death Upon GOP Rivals, Wins VA AG Race

Democrat Jay Jones is the next Attorney General of Virginia.

Democratic challenger Jay Jones managed to beat incumbent Republican AG Jason Miyares. Despite text messages in which Jones said he'd like to shoot Republican Todd Gilbert, called Gilbert's young sons "little fascists," and wished those boys would die in their mother's arms to get Gilbert to "move on policy" like gun control, Virginia voters decided to make him their state's top law enforcement officer.

Jones also performed questionable community service after being convicted for reckless driving. Instead of actual community service, Jones worked for his own campaign to fulfill the sentence handed down by the courts. The win comes despite an NBC exit poll that said most voters found Jones' comments either concerning or disqualifying.

NBC VA AG EXIT POLL - Leaked texted messages sent by Jay Jones…



Should be disqualifying 45%

Concerning but not disqualifying 25%

Haven’t heard enough 17%

Not a reason for concern 10% — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) November 4, 2025

President Trump also condemned Jones, calling him a "third-rate intellect" and saying that Jones should "not be allowed to run for office." Trump had endorsed Miyares in early October.

Democrats Abigail Spanberger and Ghazala Hashmi were elected as Governor and Lt. Governor, marking a trifecta for Democrats in the state.

With 47 percent of the vote in, Jones is leading Miyares by almost three percentage points.

DDHQ Race Update (est. 47% in): Virginia Attorney General



Jay Jones (D): 827,314 (51.1%)

Jason Miyares (R): 790,455 (48.9%)



Follow more results here:https://t.co/6U8NlJaFXt — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 5, 2025

Predictably, MSNBC took the occasion to dunk on President Trump.

All MSDNC can do is talk about President Trump



"The VA government has been cratered by Trump"



"Donald Trump declared war on Virginia"



"He attacked it with his chainsaw"



Do they realize he's not on the ballot? https://t.co/hYR55YnZOo pic.twitter.com/b8uY6E2sYO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 5, 2025

He is not on the ballot, but they don't realize that, of course.

