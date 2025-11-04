SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: Don't Miss Out Before the Dems Cave!
Democrat Jay Jones, Who Wished Death Upon GOP Rivals, Wins VA AG Race

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 04, 2025 8:31 PM
Mike Kropf/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP, Pool

Democrat Jay Jones is the next Attorney General of Virginia.

Democratic challenger Jay Jones managed to beat incumbent Republican AG Jason Miyares. Despite text messages in which Jones said he'd like to shoot Republican Todd Gilbert, called Gilbert's young sons "little fascists," and wished those boys would die in their mother's arms to get Gilbert to "move on policy" like gun control, Virginia voters decided to make him their state's top law enforcement officer.

Jones also performed questionable community service after being convicted for reckless driving. Instead of actual community service, Jones worked for his own campaign to fulfill the sentence handed down by the courts. The win comes despite an NBC exit poll that said most voters found Jones' comments either concerning or disqualifying. 

President Trump also condemned Jones, calling him a "third-rate intellect" and saying that Jones should "not be allowed to run for office." Trump had endorsed Miyares in early October.

Democrats Abigail Spanberger and Ghazala Hashmi were elected as Governor and Lt. Governor, marking a trifecta for Democrats in the state.

With 47 percent of the vote in, Jones is leading Miyares by almost three percentage points.

Predictably, MSNBC took the occasion to dunk on President Trump.

He is not on the ballot, but they don't realize that, of course.

