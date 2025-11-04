SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: Don't Miss Out Before the Dems Cave!
Mikie Sherrill Wins NJ Gubernatorial Race
This Exit Poll Just Showed How Virginia Voters Feel About Jay Jones' Violent...
Here's What Exit Polls are Saying About Virginia's Governor Race
Here's What Exit Polls Are Saying About New Jersey Governor's Race
Democrat Jay Jones, Who Wished Death Upon GOP Rivals, Wins VA AG Race
UPDATE: Three Dead, 11 Injuried Following UPS Cargo Plane Crash in Louisville
LIVE Election Results: Voters Decide Future of VA, NJ, NYC
VIP
The Democrats’ Disgusting New Narrative
Dick Cheney's Complicated Legacy
New York City Has Fallen, Socialist Mamdani Elected Mayor
President Trump Says SNAP Payments Are on Hold Until Democrats End the Schumer...
Senate Majority Leader Doesn't Have Enough Votes to Eliminate the Filibuster Despite Trump...
Ben Shapiro Draws a Moral Line for Conservatism, Following Tucker Carlson's Nick Fuentes...
Tipsheet

Abigail Spanberger, Who Thinks It's Ok for Men to Be in Women's Bathrooms, Has Won the VA Governorship

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 04, 2025 7:45 PM
AP Photo

It was a long shot for Republican Virginia Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears, and now it’s over. Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) has won the gubernatorial race, ending a contest that’s been riddled with drama. Sears had opportunities to turn things around. A white elderly Democrat carried a sign that was primarily seen as racist when Sears spoke out at an Arlington School Board meeting regarding the story of Richard Cox, a sex offender, who camped out at a high school girls’ locker room, claiming to be transgender. Spanberger’s answer to this question was also a trainwreck.

Advertisement

Truth be told, Abby is a bad candidate. Spanberger also said she wouldn’t work with President Trump to increase economic opportunity in the state. She’s the typical brain-dead, woke candidate who only caters to the niche, the illiberal, and the unspooled. And Northern Virginia is packed full of these crazies. 

Yet the flip side is that Sears wasn’t a good candidate either. If this were a football game, it would be an epic matchup between two 4-6 teams. 

The government shutdown might not have helped either, as federal workers dot crucial areas—and they’re all anti-Trump, furloughed, and angry. 

Ghazala Hashmi won the state's lieutenant governor race as well.

Recommended

New York City Has Fallen, Socialist Mamdani Elected Mayor Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS ABIGAIL SPANBERGER GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN VIRGINIA WINSOME SEARS

UPDATE: Blowout confirmed.

Editor's Note: Donald Trump is America's Peace Time President. Support and follow Townhall's latest reporting on the president's historic trip to the Middle East.

 Join Townhall VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New York City Has Fallen, Socialist Mamdani Elected Mayor Dmitri Bolt
LIVE Election Results: Voters Decide Future of VA, NJ, NYC Amy Curtis
Mikie Sherrill Wins NJ Gubernatorial Race Matt Vespa
Ben Shapiro Draws a Moral Line for Conservatism, Following Tucker Carlson's Nick Fuentes Interview Dmitri Bolt
This Exit Poll Just Showed How Virginia Voters Feel About Jay Jones' Violent Text Messages Jeff Charles
UPDATE: Three Dead, 11 Injuried Following UPS Cargo Plane Crash in Louisville Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

New York City Has Fallen, Socialist Mamdani Elected Mayor Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement