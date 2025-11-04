Abigail Spanberger, Who Thinks It's Ok for Men to Be in Women's Bathrooms, Has Won the VA Governorship

It was a long shot for Republican Virginia Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears, and now it’s over. Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) has won the gubernatorial race, ending a contest that’s been riddled with drama. Sears had opportunities to turn things around. A white elderly Democrat carried a sign that was primarily seen as racist when Sears spoke out at an Arlington School Board meeting regarding the story of Richard Cox, a sex offender, who camped out at a high school girls’ locker room, claiming to be transgender. Spanberger’s answer to this question was also a trainwreck.

🚨BREAKING🚨



Abigail Spanberger is FINALLY asked a question—It did not go well.



Nick Minock asked Spanberger face to face whether she supported men in Women's locker rooms.



The following was her answer:



"The circumstances this legal case plays out is really one of we've had…

Truth be told, Abby is a bad candidate. Spanberger also said she wouldn’t work with President Trump to increase economic opportunity in the state. She’s the typical brain-dead, woke candidate who only caters to the niche, the illiberal, and the unspooled. And Northern Virginia is packed full of these crazies.

Virginia just elected her as governor pic.twitter.com/DX1nj8oPIV — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 5, 2025

Yet the flip side is that Sears wasn’t a good candidate either. If this were a football game, it would be an epic matchup between two 4-6 teams.

The government shutdown might not have helped either, as federal workers dot crucial areas—and they’re all anti-Trump, furloughed, and angry.

Ghazala Hashmi won the state's lieutenant governor race as well.

🚨BREAKING: Abigail Spanberger has been elected as the next Governor of Virginia.



Ghazala Hashmi has been elected as the next Lieutenant Governor of Virginia.



No call has been made in the Attorney General race.



Results here: https://t.co/zjBAxUaoaI — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 5, 2025

UPDATE: Blowout confirmed.

I hate to break it to my oomfs, but the model has finally been busted after an incredible run of 5 years.



It made a valiant effort in the closing days by surging over a point towards the Dems, but it wasn't enough to capture the Blue Wave.



Spanberger is going to win by…

