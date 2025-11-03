Has Gavin Newsom Met Gavin Newsom? CA Governor Says He Can't Stand Politicians Who Lie

California Governor and 2028 presidential hopeful Gavin Newsom joined Meet the Press this weekend to talk about a variety of things, and we'll cover some of those later. There was one portion of his interview that really stood out to viewers and social media users, and that was Newsom's views on dishonest politicians.

"There is nothing I dislike more than the politician that sits there and lies to you. We all just sit there rolling our eyes," Newsom said.

Has Gavin Newsom met Gavin Newsom?

Back in June, Newsom lied about President Trump calling him during the L.A. riots. "There was no call. Not even a voicemail," Newsom posted on X, adding, "Americans should be alarmed that a President deploying Marines onto our streets doesn't even know who he's talking to." Except the Trump team produced call logs that showed President Trump called Newsom at 1:22 am local time and again at 1:23 am local time. That first call lasted four seconds because the Trump team said Newsom didn't answer. The second call lasted 16 minutes.

Last month, Newsom lied about Vice President J.D. Vance's visit to Camp Pendleton for the Marine Corps' 250th anniversary. Newsom claimed the visit would shut down I-5 in his state, writing on X, "Donald Trump and JD Vance think that shutting down the I-5 to shoot out missiles from ships is how you respect the military. PUT ASIDE YOUR VANITY PARADE AND PAY OUR TROOPS INSTEAD." The Vice President's office denied those claims and provided receipts, including a statement from the Marines that read (emphasis added):

The force training activities planned ensure our readiness to defend the Homeland and protect our Nation’s interests abroad against emergent and unprecedented challenges today and in the years ahead. The capabilities demonstration will feature integrated Navy and Marine Corps operations across air, land, and sea. All training events will occur on approved training ranges and comport with established safety protocols. No public highways or transportation routes will be closed.

Republican Rep. Kevin Kiley (CA-03) said Newsom was lying about Prop. 50, the ballot measure that would abolish California's independent redistricting body and give Democrats a heavily gerrymandered state. In an interview with Laura Ingraham, Kiley said, "He's lying to voters. But even more perniciously, they're lying to voters on the ballot itself. Trying to fool people into thinking this is something totally different than it actually is. Because that's the only way he can win. In fact, he is trying to rig an election that will rig all future California elections." Newsom calls the measure a means to "protect democracy" from Donald Trump. Even Arnold Schwarzenegger says it would take California "backwards."

When ABC temporarily suspended Jimmy Kimmel in September, Newsom acted like it was a direct attack on the First Amendment and our rights. "There's no such thing as free speech under Donald Trump's reign," Newsom wrote on X. Except Gavin Newsom was the governor who signed into law multiple anti-free speech bills including, AB2655, which required "large online platforms such as Facebook to remove or label deepfakes within 72 hours of a user reporting it" (a judge struck that down in August), A.B. 587, which required social media companies to "publicly post their policies regarding hate speech, disinformation, harassment and extremism on their platforms and report data on their enforcement of the policies" (a judge struck that down last September), and it's likely Newsom will sign S.B. 771, which cleared the California Senate in September. That bill would "social media companies that "intentionally amplify violent or extremist content." It will likely be struck down by a judge, too.

Newsom also lies about crime in his state and elsewhere. Mad that President Trump takes crime seriously, Newsom said he should send the National Guard to red states because their crime rate is higher. No, the crime rate in blue cities in red states is higher:

Of the 20 U.S. cities with the highest homicide rates, 12 are located in red states—but just one has a Republican mayor. Even that example, Shreveport, Louisiana, has seen GOP leadership for only 11 of the past 152 years. It’s a similar story across the board: Birmingham hasn’t had a Republican mayor since 1971.

St. Louis, 1949.

Atlanta, 1879.

New Orleans, 1872.

But the best and most brazen example of how easily Gavin Newsom lies happened earlier this year. While wildfires ravaged parts of California, Newsom had an encounter with a mom who watched her neighborhood burn. She confronted Newsom, who told her, "I'm literally talking to the President right now, to specifically answer the question of what we can do for you and your daughter."

"Can I hear your call? Because I don't believe it," said the woman. "Why is the president not taking your call?"

"I'm sorry," Newsom responded. "There's literally. I tried five times. That's why I'm walking around to make the call."

We all know he wasn't on the phone with the President, and he didn't have signal issues. He lied to that woman's face as she stood in a neighborhood devastated by wildfires (wildfires Newsom did nothing to help mitigate, by the way).

The lies of Gavin Newsom are many and well-documented. We can also add "There is nothing I dislike more than the politician that sits there and lies to you" because Newsom did just that.

