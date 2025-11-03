He Knew: Gavin Newsom Lies Through His Teeth About Joe Biden's Cognitive Decline

Earlier today, we told you how Gavin Newsom had the audacity to go on Meet the Press and speak about lying politicians. In that piece, we listed the myriad ways Newsome lied about a great many things, including free speech, crime, and Vice President J.D. Vance.

Those weren't the only lies we wanted to cover, and in that same interview, Gavin Newsom told a whopper about former President Joe Biden and his mental acuity.

NEW: Newsom says he hates politicians who lie to your face in the same interview that he told Kristen Welker that he didn’t see an issue with Biden’s mental acuity.



Newsom: There is nothing I dislike more than the politician who sits there & lies to you.



Also Newsom: I'm gonna… pic.twitter.com/DU6x6yUT49 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 2, 2025

We all know Joe Biden had cognitive issues while in office. The Wall Street Journal admitted Biden was "diminished" and that staff had to work around those challenges. There's also the rampant use of the autopen, which is its own scandal. But while the rest of America knew years ago that Biden was unwell — and the June debate put any remaining doubt to rest — it seems Gavin Newsom is the only one who thinks Biden was just fine.

"My focus was frankly situational. It was making sure Donald Trump didn't get back into office to experience everything that we are experiencing today," Newsom said. That's an interesting admission of course: Newsom would rather have an unfit Biden serve than let President Trump take office.

When pressed about people feeling misled about Biden's health, Newsom continued, "I'm not going to substitute myself for someone else or popular opinion. I'm going to express my relationship to my truth with the former president of the United States. Including at the end of his term, quite literally in December, which was a masterclass of foreign policy and domestic policy, which I will never forget as we walk through not just the election but we were walking through the world we're living in. There was nothing to suggest what you just said or others have suggested in terms of my interaction. That's all I can be accountable for."

We honestly have no idea what Newsom was referring to here, save for the fact that he's lying through his teeth about his interactions with the President.

But tell us more about dishonest politicians, Gavin. Pardon us while we roll our eyes, though.

