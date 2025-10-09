Trump's Latest Shutdown Threat Is Making Democrats' Skin Crawl
Rep. Kevin Kiley Says Gavin Newsom Is Lying to Voters With Misleading Ballot Language on Redistricting

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 09, 2025 5:45 PM
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

California Governor Gavin Newsom likes to paint himself as a defender of democracy and a champion of freedom. He's anything but, and we all know that -- even Newsom.

Over the summer, when Texas made the decision to redistrict, Newsom vowed to do the same. It was a move slammed by critics as a cynical mid-decade redistricting power grab.

Here's what Townhall reported at the time:

Proposition 50 would toss out the state’s existing congressional map—drawn by an independent commission with voter approval—and replace it with a Democrat-engineered plan that conveniently boosts their odds in the 2026 midterms. The new map is tailored to shore up vulnerable Democrat seats and flip as many as five Republican-held districts. And if passed, it would remain in place through the 2030 elections.

It is important to note that California isn’t due for a new map until after the 2030 census. The current boundaries were intended to remain in place, unless subject to court-ordered changes. But with Democrats only three seats away from taking back the U.S. House—and Trump in the White House again—they’re rewriting the rules mid-game.

While the DNC is on board with this (of course), Proposition 50 has a lot of opposition. This includes former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, who ran an ad against the ballot measure.

In the ad, Schwarzenegger said, "That's what they want to do, take us backwards. This is why it is important for you to vote no on Proposition 50. The Constitution does not start with ‘We, the politicians.’ It starts with ‘We, the people.’ ... Democracy — we’ve got to protect it, and we’ve got to go and fight for it."

Now Rep. Kevin Kiley (R-CA) is warning Newsom is using some shady language on the ballot to mislead voters.

"This whole thing has been cooked up by Gavin Newsom, calling a special election that's costing our taxpayers $300 million by the way, with one and only one purpose, and that is to bring back gerrymandering in California. And Newsom's explicit goal is to reduce the Republicans in Congress from California to four out of 52," Kiley said.

"That's like 7% of the seats. We get 40% of the vote in statewide elections," Kiley continued, "Princeton University said this is one of the two worst gerrymanders of the last 50 years."

"He's lying to voters," Kiley said. "But even more perniciously, they're lying to voters on the ballot itself. Trying to fool people into thinking this is something totally different than it actually is. Because that's the only way he can win. In fact, he is trying to rig an election that will rig all future California elections."

