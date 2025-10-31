Kamala Harris Wants to Lower the Voting Age to 16. Her Reason Why Is Laughable.

It hasn't been a banner month for Kamala Harris. A little less than a year from the day she lost the election, Harris is on a book tour (one that her fellow Dems are pretty sour on), and she's getting lambasted by foreign media for her role in covering up Joe Biden's cognitive decline.

Advertisement

Despite these setbacks, Harris insists she's not done with politics, even though in August she told Stephen Colbert she was stepping away from "public service" because the "system is broken."

It seems that over the past three months, Harris has considered ways to "fix" the system and has settled on the most ridiculous proposal of all: allowing teenagers to vote.

Kamala says the voting age should be lowered to 16 because young people "fear they'll be wiped out by extreme weather & they fear having children." 🧐



pic.twitter.com/P7pMUc5PaA — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 31, 2025

"I think we should reduce the voting age to 16. I'll tell you why," Harris said. "So, Gen Z, they're age about 13 through 27. They've only known the climate crisis."

There is no "climate crisis," of course.

Harris continued, "They missed substantial parts of their education because of the pandemic. If they're in high school and college, especially in college, it is very likely that whatever they've chosen as their major of study may not result in an affordable wage."

There is a lot to unpack here. Anyone who was 27 during the pandemic was likely 22 at the time and may not have missed any education, let alone "substantial" parts of it. As for the younger members of Gen Z, perhaps Harris wants to have a talk with her pal Randi Weingarten and the teachers' unions who worked to keep schools closed for as long as possible during the pandemic — despite the science proving kids weren't at risk nor were they superspreaders.

If you've chosen your major of study, knowing it might not lead to an "affordable wage" (whatever that is), that's on you. This writer has worked as a secretary, a nurse, and a slew of jobs to make ends meet because her degree is in English. It only took twenty years and lots of hindsight for her to put it to use. There's a lesson there.

"They've coined the term 'climate anxiety' to describe fear of not only being able to buy a home, but that fear that'll be wiped out by extreme weather, but fear of having children," Harris said.

How, exactly, climate change is making homes unaffordable is a question no one bothered to ask her. If Gen Z has "climate anxiety," it's because people like Harris, Al Gore, Greta Thunberg, and other Leftists have spent decades lying to them about the world ending.

Harris missed the memo, of course, but someone should tell her Bill Gates just said climate change isn't going to destroy the world.

"It is expected that Gen Z will have ten to 12 jobs in their lifetimes," Harris said. "They are a larger number than Boomers. They're a specific generation of people who are going to impact our nation and the world. And I think we must invest in them, but I think that they are rightly impatient with a lot of what is the tradition of leadership right now."

Advertisement

"And if they were able to vote, because they know everything that's happening right now is going to impact them more than anybody older than them for the most part in terms of how these systems work. If they're voting right now at 16 and up? They're going to be talking about the importance of climate, they're going to be talking about the importance of how AI is going to affect the future of the workforce. They're going to be focused on what are we really doing about affordable housing," Harris said.

Gen Z, in America, do not outnumber Boomers and Millennials are larger than both groups, so Harris is wrong on that. Studies also show our brains don't fully mature until we're in our mid-20s. Ask anyone with teenagers, and you'll know they're not equipped to vote. What Harris wants, of course, is an easily manipulated voter base because she believes that's how she'd have won the election.

"Basically, in politics, here's the hard truth about this: there are two centers of power that tend to influence how politicians think. Groups that vote the most, and people who write the most checks. And I'm going to go every day with the people. The people, and thinking about how do we strengthen people actually going to polls and voting," Harris added.

Advertisement

This is rich, absolutely rich, coming from Kamala Harris. She spent $1.5 billion in five weeks and racked up endorsements from celebrities like Oprah, Beyoncé, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, and Julia Roberts. She was on the side of the people who wrote the checks.

If nothing else, this interview is yet another reminder that America made the right choice last November.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.