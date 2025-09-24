Democrats Aren't Too Happy With Kamala Harris' Book Tour

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is coming under fire from Democrats as she promotes her new book “107 Days,” which recounts the lead-up to her ignominious defeat in the 2024 presidential election.

Harris has been on a media blitz to get people to buy the book while also defending some of the decisions she made on the campaign trail. However, many on the left view her statements as divisive and argue that they undermine unity in the Democratic Party, according to Politico.

“This book seems to be unhelpful and divisive in a way that makes it hard for her to be the face of the party as we look to the future,” a Democratic strategist opined.

Democratic critics argue that the former vice president had a prime opportunity to unify the party after her loss, but instead chose to take jabs at other Democrats. “At a time when people are looking for a vision and leadership… it’s pretty crazy she chose to write a gossip book that prioritizes the pettiness of her politics,” an adviser told Politico.

Of particular interest were remarks Harris made about former President Joe Biden in the book and in interviews. One former Biden-Harris campaign staffer indicated that Harris risks being viewed as a “sore loser.” The individual said, “If voters, like those watching her round of media interviews this week, start seeing her as a sore loser, that’s the risk for her politically.”

Harris referred to Biden’s decision to seek a second term as “reckless.” She also recounted how Biden called her just before her debate with President Donald Trump to castigate her for allegedly bad-mouthing him to donors. “I just couldn’t understand why he would call me, right now, and make it all about himself,” she wrote.

Nevertheless, Harris maintains that she has a “good relationship” with her former boss.

Longtime Democratic strategist David Axelrod also weighed in, saying, “If this was intended as a campaign launch, I don’t think it got off the pad.

He indicated that the book is unlikely to rehabilitate her image on the political scene. Harris’ defenders have pushed back, pointing out that she is only “speaking her truth.” However, critics insist that the book is a distraction. “It’s embarrassing for her, and for all Democrats, considering she was the leader of the party less than a year ago.”

There was also a controversy over the revelation that Harris’ top pick for a running mate was former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. However, she decided against choosing him because she and her team did not believe America would vote for a Black woman and a gay man.

Kamala Harris claimed she was so worried that Buttigieg would face discrimination for being gay and damage her campaign that she… discriminated against him for being gay.



She did exactly what she said she was worried about happening. Amazing.pic.twitter.com/YYvDS5ZeVg — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) September 23, 2025

Mike Nellis, who worked on Harris’ 202 campaign, defended her, saying that more honest dialogue might have helped Democrats win in 2024. “If we had had more difficult conversations as a party over the last couple of years, we would’ve been in a much stronger position to win the election last year.

