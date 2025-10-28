SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: Don't Miss Out Before the Dems Cave!
Bill Gates Does a 180 on Climate Change — Says It’s Not the End of the World

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | October 28, 2025 5:00 PM
Justin Tallis/Pool via AP

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has apparently reversed his view on climate change, stating it “will not lead to humanity’s demise,” after years of claiming that rising global temperatures would be the end of the world.

Gates wrote a blog post this week, saying that climate activists should shift away from the “doomsday outlook” that nearly all climate activists hold. 

“Although climate change will have serious consequences — particularly for people in the poorest countries — it will not lead to humanity’s demise,” he wrote. “People will be able to live and thrive in most places on Earth for the foreseeable future.” He now argues that climate activists “should measure success by our impact on human welfare more than our impact on the global temperature.”

He called for shifting the focus toward improving the welfare of people in developing countries, rather than pressuring them to achieve net-zero emissions. Critics have argued that international efforts to stop climate change have slowed these nations’ progress toward modernization.

His latest memo comes just four years after he published the book, “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster,” in which Gates outlined a clear, technology-driven plan to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. 

