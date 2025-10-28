Bill Gates Does a 180 on Climate Change — Says It’s Not the End of the World

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has apparently reversed his view on climate change, stating it “will not lead to humanity’s demise,” after years of claiming that rising global temperatures would be the end of the world.

Advertisement

Gates wrote a blog post this week, saying that climate activists should shift away from the “doomsday outlook” that nearly all climate activists hold.

“Although climate change will have serious consequences — particularly for people in the poorest countries — it will not lead to humanity’s demise,” he wrote. “People will be able to live and thrive in most places on Earth for the foreseeable future.” He now argues that climate activists “should measure success by our impact on human welfare more than our impact on the global temperature.”

He called for shifting the focus toward improving the welfare of people in developing countries, rather than pressuring them to achieve net-zero emissions. Critics have argued that international efforts to stop climate change have slowed these nations’ progress toward modernization.

🚨 JUST IN: Bill Gates shocks the Left by declaring climate change "will NOT lead to humanity's demise"



"I'll let the temperature go up 0.1 degree to get rid of malaria. People don't understand the suffering that exists."



The biggest scam of the century is falling apart. 🤯… pic.twitter.com/ZjwMjTEdIl — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 28, 2025

His latest memo comes just four years after he published the book, “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster,” in which Gates outlined a clear, technology-driven plan to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.