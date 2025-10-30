Kamala Harris' World Class Pivot

Former Vice President and failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris faced tough questioning from Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s Sarah Ferguson while on tour for her new book, "107 Days." The book details Harris's short and ineffective campaign for the presidency in 2024.

Advertisement

Ferguson not only asked the former Vice President about her political future, but also pushed her on Biden’s mental acuity and ability to serve as Commander in Chief. Many prominent Democrats said nothing as the former President's brain proceeded to nearly die in front of the American people.

"Didn’t you also have a responsibility?" Ferguson asked. "You were one of the people in the room…. Didn't you have a responsibility as an American to step up and say something at that point?"

"I did not question Joe Biden's capacity to be president at all," Harris said firmly.

"Wasn't his refusal to recognize his own frailties the reason that you faced a nearly impossible task?" Ferguson pressed.

Harris attempted to change the subject, arguing that multiple factors were at fault for her "nearly impossible task." One of which she emphasized was her running against President Trump, who was "misrepresenting his intentions to the American people."

"I want to interrupt you because that is a world-class pivot, but it is not the question that I asked you, which is about Joe Biden's failure to recognize his own frailties and what that did to you," Ferguson said. "The question is about Joe Biden. Are you still reluctant to criticize the former president?"

"In what regard, please?" Harris said. "What exactly would you like to ask? Be more specific if you don't mind."

Ferguson reworded her question, and Kamala Harris doubled down.

"[Joe Biden] was not frail as president of the United States," Harris said.

"But he had frailties," Ferguson replied. "We all saw the debate."

"I do believe that Joe Biden had the capacity to be president of the United States and I have never doubted that he had the capacity to be president of the United States," Harris continued. "If you want to talk about whether he had the ability to endure what a race for president of the United States would require in that political environment in 2024, as I've said in the book, I had concerns."

Ferguson then went on to criticize Harris’s apparent reluctance to speak critically of her former boss during the interview. In her latest book, however, she seems to have had no such hesitation.

"Of course not. I wouldn’t have written the book if I didn’t want to be frank about that," Harris said.

🚨NEW: Australian Broadcasting Corporation's Sarah Ferguson *REPEATEDLY* CALLS OUT Kamala Harris for ducking question on Biden's decline🤣



FERGUSON: "Wasn't his refusal to recognize his own frailties the reason that you faced a nearly impossible task?"



HARRIS: *Rambles about… pic.twitter.com/RO8jiBabcl — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) October 29, 2025

Advertisement

In another viral moment, Ferguson asked the former Vice President, "Does it make you angry that former President Biden still says he would have won?"

"I… am focused on the present," Harris replied.

🚨NEW: Australian Broadcasting Corporation's Sarah Ferguson: "Does it make you angry that Biden still says he would have won?"🤣



Kamala Harris: *long pause* "I am focused on the present."@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/6pYFhoLrNa — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) October 29, 2025

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.