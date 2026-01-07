VIP
Tipsheet

Leftists in Oregon Want Segregated Swimming Pools

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 07, 2026 7:30 AM
AP Photo/Dita Alangkara, File

The Left has spent many years pushing for a return to segregation, the relic of the Jim Crow era the Left also claims to despise. As always, the Left has decided it's (D)ifferent when they do it, so instead of calling it systemic racism and discrimination, they rebrand it as "diversity, equity, and inclusion" and pretend they're morally superior.

But they're not. It's racist and bigoted.

Which is why places like Eugene, Oregon, not only celebrate it, they use taxpayer dollars to pay for it, including in a "BIPOC (Black, indigenous, people of color) Water program" only for "BIPOC" youth. Through that program, "BIPOC youth" will get to enjoy water activities and earn lifeguard certification.

The flyer reads:

BIPOC Water Safety and Lifeguard Cohort

We invite BIPOC youth to join us where they are at being comfortable in the water. Whether working on increasing water safety skills or pursuing lifeguard certification, this cohort is here to support your goals. Funded by the community safety payroll tax in partnership with the Youth Empowerment Program.

That's illegal, of course.

Related:

CIVIL RIGHTS CRITICAL RACE THEORY DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

Grammarly did not like that sentence at all.

"Especially when tax dollars are used, you can't use race as a means for access," wrote one social media user.

Leftists have argued for years that certain sports, including swimming, are inherently racist because fewer minorities participate in those sports. They're not.

