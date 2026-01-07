Leftists in Oregon Want Segregated Swimming Pools

The Left has spent many years pushing for a return to segregation, the relic of the Jim Crow era the Left also claims to despise. As always, the Left has decided it's (D)ifferent when they do it, so instead of calling it systemic racism and discrimination, they rebrand it as "diversity, equity, and inclusion" and pretend they're morally superior.

Advertisement

But they're not. It's racist and bigoted.

Which is why places like Eugene, Oregon, not only celebrate it, they use taxpayer dollars to pay for it, including in a "BIPOC (Black, indigenous, people of color) Water program" only for "BIPOC" youth. Through that program, "BIPOC youth" will get to enjoy water activities and earn lifeguard certification.

The City of Eugene, Oregon, is using taxpayer dollars to fund a "BIPOC Water" program only for "BIPOC youth," to experience water activities and get lifeguard certification.



No Whites allowed.



Your tax dollars are being spent on anti-White discrimination.



This is illegal.… pic.twitter.com/yuZoDAw8l5 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 6, 2026

The flyer reads:

BIPOC Water Safety and Lifeguard Cohort We invite BIPOC youth to join us where they are at being comfortable in the water. Whether working on increasing water safety skills or pursuing lifeguard certification, this cohort is here to support your goals. Funded by the community safety payroll tax in partnership with the Youth Empowerment Program.

That's illegal, of course.

"Join us where they are at being comfortable in the water"? DEI hires NEVER know grammar. — Sour Patch Lyds ن (@sourpatchlyds) January 6, 2026

Grammarly did not like that sentence at all.

"Especially when tax dollars are used, you can't use race as a means for access," wrote one social media user.

This is racism. Reverse racism is racism. Thank the identity politics driven @ORDems for this blatant racism. Especially when tax dollars are used, you cant use race as a means for access. https://t.co/sSGa8FVUaV — Ryan (@OrMAGAdad) January 6, 2026

Leftists have argued for years that certain sports, including swimming, are inherently racist because fewer minorities participate in those sports. They're not.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.