A YouTuber's Follow-Up Video on Minnesota Fraud Is Just as Wild

Nick Shirley did some victory laps this week. He took down Tim Walz. The Minnesota Democrat announced he was withdrawing from his bid to secure a third term. It all happened after the YouTuber posted a viral video that exposed a sprawling system of fraud in Minneapolis.

It focused on Somali daycares that receive millions in funding but have no children on-site. The video led to the deployment of 2,000 federal agents to investigate fraud, Health and Human Services cutting off all child care payments until the matter was resolved, the US Department of Labor reviewing unemployment benefits, and the possible end of Walz’s political career.

🚨 Here is the full 42 minutes of my crew and I exposing Minnesota fraud, this might be my most important work yet. We uncovered over $110,000,000 in ONE day. Like it and share it around like wildfire! Its time to hold these corrupt politicians and fraudsters accountable



We ALL… pic.twitter.com/E3Penx2o7a — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) December 26, 2025

Amy wrote yesterday why Walz scampered like a scared wombat: his state agencies are neck-deep in this thing—and he could be next:

🚨 BREAKING: Minnesota’s Legislative Auditor just dropped a BOMBSHELL.



Tim Walz’s DHS fabricated records, had zero internal controls, and employees ignored oversight on more than $400 MILLION in grants.



The fraud and corruption continues. pic.twitter.com/tiKitW77cg — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 6, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: Minnesotans are demanding IMPEACHMENT or RESIGNATION by Gov. Tim Walz now 💯



"Minnesota employees were saying, ‘Walz, pay attention to this. People are stealing the money. These aren't legitimate businesses or nonprofits - he IGNORED THEM!"pic.twitter.com/0X0D9xc2x2 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 7, 2026

Now, in his follow-up video, a man identified as David Hoch, who co-founded Minnesotans for Responsible Government, which the liberal press will likely attack, discusses how this fraud scheme could soar into the hundreds of billions. He estimates it’s at least $80 billion since it’s layer upon layer of shell companies. Hoch accompanied Shirley in the first post on the subject. He also noted that the city has about 1,200 medical transport companies, yet they haven’t done anything. The vehicles are sitting idle in lots, but they’re getting paid to transport patients.

WOAH 🚨 Nick Shirley exposes there are 1,200 medical transport companies in Minnesota. For a year, photos with timestamps were taken of the vans that are supposed to be used by these companies



NONE MOVED IN A YEAR. They sit parked, but are getting paid to transport patients



“I… pic.twitter.com/YPEYvhmCkf — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) January 6, 2026

“I have been to many of these transportation companies, and I've been time-stamping my photographs for a whole year at one facility in Minneapolis, and those vans in that parking lot had not moved one inch in an entire year. They're all still sitting there,” he said.

Hoch later delved into the political power the Somali community wields in the city. You can see how this operation went on for so long with little to no repercussions:

🚨 Nick Shirley interview exposes Somalians go block to block ballot harvesting in Minnesota



They’ll have 1 Somalian go collect all the ballots for entire complexes, sometimes ‘9 ballots’ per apartment home, and then submit them all for Democrats, “nobody tracks”



WHAT IS… pic.twitter.com/o9d4Syq8wc — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) January 6, 2026

