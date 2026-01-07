VIP
Tipsheet

A YouTuber's Follow-Up Video on Minnesota Fraud Is Just as Wild

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 07, 2026 6:55 AM
Nick Shirley/Twitter

Nick Shirley did some victory laps this week. He took down Tim Walz. The Minnesota Democrat announced he was withdrawing from his bid to secure a third term. It all happened after the YouTuber posted a viral video that exposed a sprawling system of fraud in Minneapolis. 

It focused on Somali daycares that receive millions in funding but have no children on-site. The video led to the deployment of 2,000 federal agents to investigate fraud, Health and Human Services cutting off all child care payments until the matter was resolved, the US Department of Labor reviewing unemployment benefits, and the possible end of Walz’s political career. 

Amy wrote yesterday why Walz scampered like a scared wombat: his state agencies are neck-deep in this thing—and he could be next:

Related:

MINNESOTA TIM WALZ

Now, in his follow-up video, a man identified as David Hoch, who co-founded Minnesotans for Responsible Government, which the liberal press will likely attack, discusses how this fraud scheme could soar into the hundreds of billions. He estimates it’s at least $80 billion since it’s layer upon layer of shell companies. Hoch accompanied Shirley in the first post on the subject. He also noted that the city has about 1,200 medical transport companies, yet they haven’t done anything. The vehicles are sitting idle in lots, but they’re getting paid to transport patients. 

“I have been to many of these transportation companies, and I've been time-stamping my photographs for a whole year at one facility in Minneapolis, and those vans in that parking lot had not moved one inch in an entire year. They're all still sitting there,” he said. 

Hoch later delved into the political power the Somali community wields in the city. You can see how this operation went on for so long with little to no repercussions: 

Full video here:

Minnesota's Legislative Auditor Just Dropped a Bombshell on Tim Walz Amy Curtis
