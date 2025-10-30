Former Met Police Detective: Superiors Ordered Me to Drop Grooming Gang Probe or Lose My Children

A former U.K. Metropolitan Police Detective Constable is speaking out, warning that he was told to drop his investigation into Islamic "grooming gangs" in London or he'd lose everything, including his children.

The U.K. has tried very hard to cover up the scandal, with two survivors quitting an inquiry panel over claims Labour Party officials want the investigation to fail.

Reports of sexual assaults, grooming, and forced prostitution go back years, with authorities turning a blind eye to the issue — fearing accusations of racism —

INSANE 🚨 Jon Wedger the former Metropolitan Police Detective Constable in London, UK exposes he was threatened and ordered to stop his investigation into grooming gangs in London



He was told to drop sex abuse cases of 50 children or he would lose his home, job, AND CHILDREN… pic.twitter.com/FeQBXGXrmX — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) October 30, 2025

In an interview with GBN, Wedger said, "I was told that if I continued to look into it or revealed my findings as one of two officers that was dedicated to looking for children involved in what we call a crime of prostitution...I was told if I continued on my path. I would lose my home, my job, and my children."

"What I did expose would 'F' the Metropolitan Police past, present, and future. 'I cannot and will not let this out' is what I was told. And I was told that there was nowhere for me to go," Wedger said.

Wedger's claims track with a history of U.K. politicians and law enforcement running interference for the grooming gangs. Many of the victims were accused of racism, with police blaming the girls for their assaults while threatening their parents for speaking out. Earlier this year, The Telegraph ran a damning story on the grooming gang cover-up:

In Telford, Lucy Lowe died at 16 alongside her mother and sister when her abuser set fire to her home in 2000. She had given birth to Azhar Ali Mahmood’s child when she was just 14, and was pregnant when she was killed. Her death was subsequently used to threaten other children. The Telford Inquiry found particularly brutal threats. When one victim aged 12 told her mother, and the mother called the police, 'there was about six or seven Asian men who came to my house. They threatened my mum saying they’ll petrol bomb my house if we don’t drop the charges.' Yet in a pattern that would repeat itself, Telford’s authorities looked the other way. When an independent review was finally published in 2022, it found police officers described parts of the town as a 'no-go area', while witnesses set out multiple allegations of police corruption and favouritism towards the Pakistani community. Regardless of the reason, the inquiry found that “there was a nervousness about race… bordering on a reluctance to investigate crimes committed by what was described as the ‘Asian’ community'. Similar concerns applied at the council, where anxieties over appearing racist saw safeguarding officers waving away concerns simply because the perpetrators were Asian. It was felt that some suspects were not investigated because it would have been 'politically incorrect'.

This follows a disturbing pattern of the Metropolitan Police siding with Muslims and attacking British citizens. Last week, they shut down a United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) rally calling for mass deportations, citing "community concerns." They have also harassed Jews, including a young boy who wished for Hamas to disappear, and two openly Jewish men.