So Much for Free Speech: Met Police Ban UKIP 'Mass Deportations' Rally Over Fear of Muslim Anger

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 22, 2025 8:30 AM
Ben Birchall/PA via AP

It has been a little over a month since U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer vowed to protect free speech as part of a trade deal with the U.S.

And Starmer's promise reached its expiration date, as the Metropolitan Police have stopped a planned protest by the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) calling for mass deportations.

Here's more:

A Ukip demonstration has been banned from an area with a large Muslim population because of a “realistic prospect of serious disorder”, police say.

The event was initially advertised as a march from Whitechapel station in east London, but later revised to be an assembly in the same area.


It was originally due to take place on Saturday afternoon, according to the Metropolitan Police.

It was part of a series of events across the UK promoted as a “mass deportations tour”, with organisers calling on attendees to “reclaim Whitechapel from the Islamists”, the force said.

Mass Muslim migration has done untold damage to the U.K. The number of rapes and sexual assaults has skyrocketed in the last decade, and those are the ones that are reported.

Authorities routinely harass Jews for simply wearing their religious symbols in public, including the Star of David and the kippah. Meanwhile, pro-Palestinian protesters can run the streets and Muslims can invade public spaces for prayer.

Those same authorities are preventing the UKIP protest under the guise of preventing "serious disorder" because they know the Islamists are violent. But pointing that out is racist and bigoted, so they'll punish the fed-up Brits who want mass migration to stop.

Leftists have insisted for years that there are no such things as Islamic no-go zones.

Turns out that was a lie, too.

The U.K. does not have free speech. It is run by an authoritarian regime that believes racism is the worst crime anyone can commit.

80 years ago, the Brits stood up to the Nazis and pushed back against oppression, only to subjugate themselves to radical Islamists.

The heckler's veto is insidious and anti-democratic.

The U.K.'s two-tier justice system strikes again.

It's certainly on life support, and if something doesn't change soon, we'll have to call time of death.

Advertisement