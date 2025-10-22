So Much for Free Speech: Met Police Ban UKIP 'Mass Deportations' Rally Over Fear of Muslim Anger

It has been a little over a month since U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer vowed to protect free speech as part of a trade deal with the U.S.

And Starmer's promise reached its expiration date, as the Metropolitan Police have stopped a planned protest by the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) calling for mass deportations.

Advertisement

The prospect of serious disorder has prompted us to intervene to prevent a protest organised by UKIP from taking place in Tower Hamlets on Saturday.



It was calling for ‘mass deportations’ and had caused significant community concerns.



More details 🔽https://t.co/GOhzQCOLfM — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) October 21, 2025

Here's more:

A Ukip demonstration has been banned from an area with a large Muslim population because of a “realistic prospect of serious disorder”, police say. The event was initially advertised as a march from Whitechapel station in east London, but later revised to be an assembly in the same area.

It was originally due to take place on Saturday afternoon, according to the Metropolitan Police. It was part of a series of events across the UK promoted as a “mass deportations tour”, with organisers calling on attendees to “reclaim Whitechapel from the Islamists”, the force said.

Mass Muslim migration has done untold damage to the U.K. The number of rapes and sexual assaults has skyrocketed in the last decade, and those are the ones that are reported.

Authorities routinely harass Jews for simply wearing their religious symbols in public, including the Star of David and the kippah. Meanwhile, pro-Palestinian protesters can run the streets and Muslims can invade public spaces for prayer.

Those same authorities are preventing the UKIP protest under the guise of preventing "serious disorder" because they know the Islamists are violent. But pointing that out is racist and bigoted, so they'll punish the fed-up Brits who want mass migration to stop.

So you're saying it's a no-go area because Islam is violent? https://t.co/GPJYXpcjCz — Northern variant (@FUDdaily) October 21, 2025

Leftists have insisted for years that there are no such things as Islamic no-go zones.

Turns out that was a lie, too.

So what? What’s offensive about mass deportations?



We have Islamist hate spouted on our streets most weekends, yet you allow that with seeming joy.



People have a right to peacefully protest to demand mass deportations. https://t.co/hWHmxk4qp2 — Rupert Lowe MP (@RupertLowe10) October 21, 2025

The U.K. does not have free speech. It is run by an authoritarian regime that believes racism is the worst crime anyone can commit.

80 years ago, the Brits stood up to the Nazis and pushed back against oppression, only to subjugate themselves to radical Islamists.

The threat of disorder in “diverse” communities is now being used to restrict our democratic rights https://t.co/emnpuK4EmS — Matt Goodwin (@GoodwinMJ) October 21, 2025

Advertisement

The heckler's veto is insidious and anti-democratic.

The Metropolitan Police caved and allowed hate marches every week.@UKIP apply for 1 protest.



Denied. https://t.co/ARp1gs4pWe — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) October 21, 2025

The U.K.'s two-tier justice system strikes again.

The UK is dead. https://t.co/vr7RSl2lrQ — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) October 22, 2025

It's certainly on life support, and if something doesn't change soon, we'll have to call time of death.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.