Toxic Empathy Is Killing the West: Grooming Gang Survivors Quit UK Inquiry Over Labour’s 'Cover-Up'

There is a rot of toxic, suicidal empathy destroying the very heart of Europe, and it's one that threatens all of Western Civilization. In the U.K. and elsewhere, the powers-that-be have decided racism is a worse offense than terrorism, anti-Jewish attacks, and even the atrocities of rape and murder.

It's a disease, and one that must be cured if Western Civilization is to survive.

It's also not new. One Leftist German politician is afflicted with an incurable case of it, as she decided that protecting the migrants who attacked her was the priority.

While this story happened in 2016, it's a reminder of how Europe — and parts of the U.S. — got into the mess they're currently in.

A German left wing politician claimed her own attackers were White Native Germans instead of admitting they were migrants



The worst case of suicidal empathy I can ever remember. pic.twitter.com/HoYIRFF1IS — Basil the Great (@Basil_TGMD) October 27, 2025

Here's more from The Telegraph:

Selin Gören, a 24-year-old spokeswoman of youth movement Solid, has said she didn’t reveal the men’s ethnicities because she was afraid of fuelling racism against refugees. Gören was allegedly attacked by three men in January in Mannheim, late at night in a playground. She said she was forced to perform a sex act on her attackers, and immediately reported the sexual assault to the police. But she did not tell them that the men were speaking Arabic and Farsi. Instead she said she was robbed and her attackers were a “mixed group” of foreigners and locals who spoke German.

Gören was only honest with the authorities after a friend told her to return and tell the truth. She later went online and posted a letter (since deleted) that reportedly read, "I am really sorry that your sexist and line-crossing treatment of me could help fuel aggressive racism. I'm going to scream... I will not stand by and watch, and it can happen that racists and concerned citizens name you as the problem. You're not the problem. You're usually a wonderful human being who deserves as much as any other to be safe and free. I will not stand by and watch and let it happen that racists and concerned citizens name you as the problem.”

Like the U.K., Germany has seen a surge in reported sexual assaults and rapes over the past decade, with a 9 percent increase from 2023 to 2024. Other data show a sharp uptick from 2017 to 2022. This correctly mirrors trends in other European nations, like the U.K.

This German story resurfaced as at least two survivors of U.K. grooming gangs revealed the Labour Party — including Prime Minister Keir Starmer — wants the inquiry to fail.

🚨KEIR STARMER WANTS THE GROOMING GANG INQUIRY TO FAIL



That's what one of the survivors who recently quit the inquiry has said in a damning assessment of his actions



Labour want a coverup

We know that's the truth pic.twitter.com/GvUfLCfSOo — Basil the Great (@Basil_TGMD) October 27, 2025

Here's more from the BBC:

Two abuse survivors have quit their roles in the government's inquiry into grooming gangs. Fiona Goddard and Ellie Reynolds resigned from the inquiry's victims and survivors liaison panel on Monday in protest at how the government had handled the process. In her resignation letter, Ms Reynolds said she felt the inquiry had become "less about the truth and more about a cover-up", while both women raised concerns about the two shortlisted chairs having backgrounds in policing and social services. Safeguarding Minister Jess Phillips denied claims of a cover-up and insisted her government was "committed to exposing the failures" to tackle "these appalling crimes".

For years, British authorities dismissed the claims by the victims, many of them young girls, and even sometimes blamed the victims for being attacked and groomed by "Asian" men. Those men, largely Pakistani and Middle Eastern, were given slaps on the wrist — if they were sentenced at all — as it seems the government didn't want to be seen as racist or discriminatory against a culture where rape and sexual assault of women and girls is considered the norm.

Admitting the U.K. has a problem with migrants, a problem that is putting women and girls in harm's way, would mean electoral doom for Labour and other permissive, progressive parties.

They cannot allow that, so they seek to use that toxic, suicidal empathy to destroy the West.

