Tipsheet

Watch What Happens When Journalists Knock on the Door of a Somali-run Daycare Center in Washingon

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 31, 2025 6:55 AM
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File

What the hell is going on? I’m sure locals have noticed the shenanigans for years, and it has been years of apparent fraud with impunity. Somali scams are running wild, with instances found in Ohio, Minnesota, and now Washington. Other states will follow—this isn’t the last of it. 

Nick Shirley documented alleged fraud involving daycare centers in Minnesota in a nearly hour-long video that exposed various centers as empty, decrepit, and with no kids in sight. Millions are being taken in at these facilities. Where are the kids? The video went viral, leading to a federal response. Yesterday, the Health and Human Services ceased all child care payments to Minnesota until the fraud allegations are resolved.  

In Washington, Cam Higby also did a report exposing apparent daycare fraud, where houses are listed as daycare centers, licensed as such, but they deny being such locations. They may look nice on the outside, but it’s the Klopeks, but Somali-style. One ‘daycare’ center received over $210,000 this year. Watch what happens when they knock on the door. 

Related:

CRIME MINNESOTA OHIO

Higby did this investigation with Jonathan Choe. We need to expose and uproot these operations. It’s not racist or xenophobic. These people are breaking the law. They should be deported—end of story. 

