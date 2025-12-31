Watch What Happens When Journalists Knock on the Door of a Somali-run Daycare Center in Washingon

What the hell is going on? I’m sure locals have noticed the shenanigans for years, and it has been years of apparent fraud with impunity. Somali scams are running wild, with instances found in Ohio, Minnesota, and now Washington. Other states will follow—this isn’t the last of it.

Advertisement

Nick Shirley documented alleged fraud involving daycare centers in Minnesota in a nearly hour-long video that exposed various centers as empty, decrepit, and with no kids in sight. Millions are being taken in at these facilities. Where are the kids? The video went viral, leading to a federal response. Yesterday, the Health and Human Services ceased all child care payments to Minnesota until the fraud allegations are resolved.

🚨 Here is the full 42 minutes of my crew and I exposing Minnesota fraud, this might be my most important work yet. We uncovered over $110,000,000 in ONE day. Like it and share it around like wildfire! Its time to hold these corrupt politicians and fraudsters accountable



We ALL… pic.twitter.com/E3Penx2o7a — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) December 26, 2025

In Washington, Cam Higby also did a report exposing apparent daycare fraud, where houses are listed as daycare centers, licensed as such, but they deny being such locations. They may look nice on the outside, but it’s the Klopeks, but Somali-style. One ‘daycare’ center received over $210,000 this year. Watch what happens when they knock on the door.

🚨SOMALI FRAUD IN WASHINGTON: @choeshow and I spent yesterday investigating Somali daycares in WA.



“Dhagash Childcare” has received over $210,000 just this year. People living at the address claim there has never been a daycare there.



We lay out the facts in this teaser ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KNkmJfV2Ss — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) December 30, 2025

HOLY CRAP! There are MASSIVE scandals being exposed in Washington now thanks to Cam Higby and his team!



This needs to happen in EVERY SINGLE STATE!



Exposing the fraud to the American people will wake them up quicker than anything else!



LFG!!! https://t.co/0mvcaCxAYO — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 30, 2025

Higby did this investigation with Jonathan Choe. We need to expose and uproot these operations. It’s not racist or xenophobic. These people are breaking the law. They should be deported—end of story.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code MERRY74 for 74% off your VIP membership!

Merry Christmas!