CNN's Scott Jennings Exploded at Lib Guest...and It Was Totally Justified

Oh, you know that look, folks. That self-righteous, smug look liberals give when their points are dragged across concrete, but they still double down, partially because they’re abjectly stupid people. Still, they’re addicted to being absolute trash in the realm of policy. Also, when CNN’s Scott Jennings is on the panel, he will slice, dice, and deep fry these shoddy talking points with ease.

On this subject, when it is good versus evil, it’s not a debate. Democrats and their base support evil with their incessant slobbering over Hamas. They’ve also apparently fallen for every disinformation campaign mounted by this terror group. It’s easy to see, with this smackdown, how liberal America so easily fell for the Russian collusion hoax. Lefty Emma Vigeland got taken behind the barn on this one, where she equated Israel’s justified invasion of Gaza to Russia’s annexation of Crimea. Jennings wasn’t going to allow anti-Israel propaganda to have the final say here:

"We have to debate this, Abby. Oh, we don't have time for the anti-Israel propaganda?" "Unbelievable. October the 7th was fine? Yeah, unbelievable." "Oh well, we let it unspool for two minutes. But sure. I mean, honestly, I don't understand. Israel is our ally. Not a single word in your speech for the atrocities that were committed on October the 7th. Not a single word. Not a single word for the idea that Israel has every right to defend itself. Not a single word for the fact that Hamas right now is killing people inside of Gaza -- their own people. You seem to lay it all at the feet of Israel. Israel, democratic ally, and your own country, and you have no negative word for the terrorists who raped and murdered and kidnaped zero." "None, none. And you still don't. You still don't!"

Look at Vigeland’s face as Jennings owns her. Also, she cited a slew of anti-Israel so-called human rights watch groups out there. Are you kidding me? Cutting off arms to Israel tomorrow won’t solve the deep-seated and ongoing issues between Israel and the Palestinians, not if Hamas is running the show. When one side wants to kill the other side, the intricacies of an arms deal are merely window dressing and not the root of the problem. It’s incredible how many leftists think that if we cut off aid to Israel, that would be a step in the direction of peace. It will only be the foundational moment for another genocide against Jews.

