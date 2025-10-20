Britain’s War on Speech: Police Investigate Jewish Child, Arrest Man for Star of David

Despite the release of the hostages and a tenuous ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the antisemitic, anti-Israel Left hasn't stopped its attacks on the Jewish state. Many of these protesters, especially in the UK, are also Islamists and that gives them more weight and power with British authorities.

Jews in the UK, on the other hand, do not enjoy such free speech rights. Last month, Townhall reminded readers how UK police treat openly Jewish Brits and things have not improved.

A 12-year-old Jewish boy and his family were targeted by police after the child expressed a wish to see Hamas wiped out.

Speech rights in the UK:



A 12 year old Jewish boy in the UK said that he was upset by the war and hoped Hamas would be wiped out.



That resulted in police and counter-terrorism officers opening an investigation into him and his parents.





"The boy's family...have been interviewed by counterterrorism police and local police officers about a fear of radicalization after his comments about Hamas," reported GB News.

Reporter Charlie Peters said, "This boy we understand was reported...by the safeguarding lead at his school...This report was made after the teacher asked this boy, just 12 years old, is there anything in the news that's upsetting you at the moment?" The boy responded about Hamas and the ongoing war.

"He wants them to be wiped out," Peters continued. "Hamas is a prescribed terrorist organization. The government's position on this is that it should be destroyed, it should suffer."

Peters also reported he'd heard a recording of police interviewing the boy's parents, who called this "overreach" and an "unacceptable use of police powers" to "interfere with legitimate speech."

Police used footage of the boy holding a toy crossbow as proof of radicalization and asked the parents if they had any weapons in the household, including knives.

If that wasn't Orwellian enough, Met Police also arrested a Jewish lawyer for openly wearing a Star of David in the presence of anti-Israel protesters.

Speech rights in the UK:



An even worse incident. @metpoliceuk apparently arrested a Jewish lawyer after accusing him of “antagonizing” anti-Israel protestors by openly wearing a Star of David in their prescience.



Despicable.





In footage obtained by the Telegraph, the man was accused of "antagonizing" the protesters.

"What necklace are you wearing [redacted]," the police officer asked?

"The Star of David," the man replies.

"They felt that the actions that I've just mentioned about going up close proximity to the pro-Palestinian protesters," the officer started before the man consulted with his lawyer.

"I'm concerned about this question about the Star of David," the lawyer said.

"Why are you concerned?" the officer asked before pausing the interview.

When the interview resumed the officer said, "My line of questioning, first and foremost [redacted], is not to offend. It's not to discriminate. I want to have that on record. I'm not asking that question to cause you any offense. However, if we'd have proceeded with my line of questioning the officers have noted in their statements that they believe that because the Star of David was out and present to people which may take either offense to the presence of it, they felt that it was antagonizing the situation further."

The man's lawyer says, "Okay what I'm going to say, with respect, [that's] appalling and shows a complete...ignorance on behalf of those officers."

"I do have a great deal of concern with a) the officer's response and the line of questioning," the lawyer said.

"I don't believe that anyone has acted with a view to cause anyone offense," the officer responded.

The Met Police also issued a statement on X.

We have responded to allegations we arrested a man at a protest in August for wearing a star of David necklace.





The statement reads (emphasis added):

We understand the concerns raised, but the claim this man was arrested for wearing a star of David necklace is not true. He was arrested for allegedly repeatedly breaching Public Order Act conditions that were in place to keep opposing protest groups apart. The conditions required protesters from the pro-Israel group Stop the Hate to remain in one area with protesters from the pro-Palestinian group IJAN required to remain in a separate area. The man told officers he was acting as an independent legal observer but his actions are alleged to have breached the conditions in place, and to have gone beyond observing in an independent and neutral way to provoking and, as such, actively participating as a protester. Over the course of an hour, the man is alleged to have continuously approached the area allocated to IJAN, getting very close to protesters to film them and provoking a reaction. Officers had to intervene at least four times to ask the man to return to the Stop the Hate area as required by the conditions. When he failed to do so after multiple warnings, he was arrested. He was released on bail and the investigation continues. The clipped footage released, in which officers question the man’s status and actions as an independent legal observer, is six minutes of an hour-long interview. We can fully appreciate why this clip in isolation causes concern and we are continuing to review and work with communities to understand the concerns they have voiced.

If you listen to the interview with the officers, it was very clear this man was arrested for wearing a visible Star of David necklace because it "antagonized" the pro-Palestine protesters. And the statement from the Met Police does nothing to dispel that notion.

