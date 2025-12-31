New FBI Docs Might Have Revealed a Motive for the Nashville Shooter

The FBI released another trove of new information on the Nashville shooter. In 2023, Audrey Hale, a woman pretending to be a man, attacked The Covenant School, where she killed six people, three staff and three students, and wounded another two. Hale was killed by police who were responding to the incident. The manifesto remains unreleased by the local police, which has become controversial since its contents are likely known.

Regarding Hale’s writings, their release has been piecemeal. Still, the new journal pages reveal how this shooter planned the attack, along with the political ramifications if this person, for example, targeted a black school.

Hale writes that she loves black people, while hating whites and Christians (via Tennessee Star):

In an entry written sometime in 2021, and located one page after Audrey Hale listed her hatred of religion as an “advantage” to attacking the Christian elementary school where she killed six on March 27, 2023, the killer specifically expressed her concerns about the effect of a potential attack at I.T. Creswell Middle School would have on black people. “[Predominantly] black school (black people I love),” Hale wrote as her first reason against the attack. Her second reason was similar, noting it would leave, “Black community in despair [and] suffering (I don’t want to cause that) = don’t want to harm them = dread.” The third reason offered by the killer also referenced race. Hale wrote, “Black friends [and] black community will hate me.” Her final “disadvantage” mentioning race expressed additional concern that killing black students was “likely to influence [racist] white shooters in future.” As with her list of pros and cons for an attack on the Covenant School, reasons supporting an attack on the middle school included her familiarity with its layout due to her past attendance, but the killer also referenced race, claiming the purported knowledge of mental health issues in the black community was an “advantage.” She wrote, “black community more aware of mental health (other than themselves).”

Absolute sicko, folks. Hale appears to have purchased the firearms used in the shooting using federal student aid funds.

