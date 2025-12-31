VIP
Republicans Are Slowly 'Learing' How to Fight the Democrats
CNN's Scott Jennings Shreds This Lib Guest's Points on ICE and Abrego Garcia...
Watch What Happens When Journalists Knock on the Door of a Somali-run Daycare...
CNN's Scott Jennings Exploded at Lib Guest...and It Was Totally Justified
Covenant School Shooter Used Federal Student Aid to Buy Weapons for Mass Shooting
Trump’s Christmas Present: 4 Percent Growth
Here's How Many Starbucks Stores Closed in 2025
Nick Shirley Showed Us What Journalism Looks Like. Now CNN Is Attacking His...
Did Alpha News Reporters Find Even More Fraud at Somali Autism Centers?
Nobody Ever Gets Punished
As Pelosi Steps Away, the Press Keeps Pampering
Lessons to Learn From the Welfare Mega-Fraud Scandal in Minnesota
Colombia's President Says US Attack on Venezuela Targeted Commie Narco-Terrorists
Border Patrol Head Greg Bovino Shuts Down 'Clown' Democrat Politician for Choosing Illegal...
Tipsheet

New FBI Docs Might Have Revealed a Motive for the Nashville Shooter

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 31, 2025 6:05 AM
Metropolitan Nashville Police Department

The FBI released another trove of new information on the Nashville shooter. In 2023, Audrey Hale, a woman pretending to be a man, attacked The Covenant School, where she killed six people, three staff and three students, and wounded another two. Hale was killed by police who were responding to the incident. The manifesto remains unreleased by the local police, which has become controversial since its contents are likely known. 

Advertisement

Regarding Hale’s writings, their release has been piecemeal. Still, the new journal pages reveal how this shooter planned the attack, along with the political ramifications if this person, for example, targeted a black school.  

Hale writes that she loves black people, while hating whites and Christians (via Tennessee Star): 

In an entry written sometime in 2021, and located one page after Audrey Hale listed her hatred of religion as an “advantage” to attacking the Christian elementary school where she killed six on March 27, 2023, the killer specifically expressed her concerns about the effect of a potential attack at I.T. Creswell Middle School would have on black people.

“[Predominantly] black school (black people I love),” Hale wrote as her first reason against the attack. Her second reason was similar, noting it would leave, “Black community in despair [and] suffering (I don’t want to cause that) = don’t want to harm them = dread.” 

The third reason offered by the killer also referenced race. Hale wrote, “Black friends [and] black community will hate me.” 

Her final “disadvantage” mentioning race expressed additional concern that killing black students was “likely to influence [racist] white shooters in future.” 

As with her list of pros and cons for an attack on the Covenant School, reasons supporting an attack on the middle school included her familiarity with its layout due to her past attendance, but the killer also referenced race, claiming the purported knowledge of mental health issues in the black community was an “advantage.” 

She wrote, “black community more aware of mental health (other than themselves).” 

Recommended

Watch What Happens When Journalists Knock on the Door of a Somali-run Daycare Center in Washingon Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CHRISTIANITY DOMESTIC TERRORISM GUN CONTROL MASS SHOOTING MENTAL HEALTH

Absolute sicko, folks. Hale appears to have purchased the firearms used in the shooting using federal student aid funds.

 

 Nashville Covenant School Shooting Part 06  by  Matt Vespa  

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch What Happens When Journalists Knock on the Door of a Somali-run Daycare Center in Washingon Matt Vespa
Border Patrol Head Greg Bovino Shuts Down 'Clown' Democrat Politician for Choosing Illegals Over Citizens Joseph Chalfant
CNN's Scott Jennings Shreds This Lib Guest's Points on ICE and Abrego Garcia in Less Than a Minute Matt Vespa
CNN's Scott Jennings Exploded at Lib Guest...and It Was Totally Justified Matt Vespa
Nick Shirley Showed Us What Journalism Looks Like. Now CNN Is Attacking His Reporting Amy Curtis
Doomed? John Stossel

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Watch What Happens When Journalists Knock on the Door of a Somali-run Daycare Center in Washingon Matt Vespa
Advertisement