FBI Says It Thwarted a Planned ISIS-Style Terror Plot Ahead of New Year's...
Pseudo-Recessions
VIP
Boys Shared Naked AI Images of a Female Student. The School Punished Her...
A Judge, a Technicality, and the Fight Over What We Feed Our Kids
VIP
Judicial Lessons From the Hannah Dugan Verdict
Wisconsin Gov. Evers Laments Healthcare Costs While Suing to Protect ‘Gender-Affirming’ Ca...
The Heckler Awards, Part 4 – The Continued Celebration of the Bottom of...
Did a Politico Writer Just Incite Violence Against Journalists Investigating Minnesota's F...
Wisconsin Democrats Continue Their Party's War on Women
Peace Through Strength: US Military Surpasses Recruitment Goals Under Trump-Era Policies
Scott Jennings Blasts California’s Wealth Tax As Cover-Up for the States $70B Fraud...
VIP
Mamdani to Be Inaugurated in Subway Station Built by Entrepreneurs and the Free...
Jessica Tarlov Shocked a 'Kid' Was Able to Expose $100 Million in Fraud...
Scott Jennings Goes Off on CNN Panelist Over Her Israel-Gaza Remarks, Comparing Israel...
Tipsheet

CBS News Investigated Somali Daycare Centers After a YouTuber's Video Went Viral. Here's What They Found.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 30, 2025 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File

Nick Shirley did the Lord’s work here. Again, these mainstream press folks think they’re special. They’re not—anyone can do their jobs—and we’ve seen time and again that happen. A camera/phone and Internet access are all you need. You don’t need a degree. The liberal media think they have this VIP access card due to their employment, but it’s really a Chuck E. Cheese rewards program. And the fact that others, who don’t have what they think is legitimate journalistic bona fides, are running circles around them must drive them mad.  

Advertisement

For the most part, the media did pivot and interference stories on this Somali daycare center story, claiming it was rooted in xenophobia and racism. It’s not. In Minnesota, we have several locations that are supposed to be chock-full of kids but aren’t. And they’re collecting millions of dollars. It’s part of the $9 billion that has been stolen from taxpayers by Somali-led scams. Shirley’s video led to federal agents raiding these locations and indictments being handed out, so CBS News did their deep dive, and it’s a joke. These places are absolute s**t holes, but there’s no fraud, citing state reports. Yeah, the same state run by Gov. Tim Walz, who turned a blind eye and allowed this to operate with impunity. Why can’t any of you people do this right?

Recommended

Judge's Ruling Gives Trump a Victory and Exposes Another Democrat Lie Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

CBS NEWS LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS MINNESOTA

A recent video by conservative YouTuber Nick Shirley alleged nearly a dozen day care centers in Minnesota that are receiving public funds are not actually providing any service. After the video went viral, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem announced a "massive investigation on childcare and other rampant fraud" in the state. 

CBS News conducted its own analysis of nearly a dozen day care centers mentioned by Shirley: all but two have active licenses, according to state records, and all active locations were visited by state regulators within the last six months. CBS News' review also found dozens of citations related to safety, cleanliness, equipment, and staff training, among other violations, but there was no recorded evidence of fraud. 

“There was no recorded evidence of fraud”—just say you never investigated it, guys. 

Advertisement

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code MERRY74 for 74% off your VIP membership!

Merry Christmas!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Judge's Ruling Gives Trump a Victory and Exposes Another Democrat Lie Amy Curtis
Here's What's Truly Shameful About the Somali Fraud Scandal Jeff Charles
Scott Jennings Blasts California’s Wealth Tax As Cover-Up for the States $70B Fraud Problem Dmitri Bolt
Scott Jennings Goes Off on CNN Panelist Over Her Israel-Gaza Remarks, Comparing Israel to Putin Dmitri Bolt
Byron Donalds Just Might Become Florida's Next Governor – Unless This Happens Jeff Charles
Guess Who Finally Showed Up at Minneapolis 'Quality Learing Center' This Week Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Judge's Ruling Gives Trump a Victory and Exposes Another Democrat Lie Amy Curtis
Advertisement