CBS News Investigated Somali Daycare Centers After a YouTuber's Video Went Viral. Here's What They Found.

Nick Shirley did the Lord’s work here. Again, these mainstream press folks think they’re special. They’re not—anyone can do their jobs—and we’ve seen time and again that happen. A camera/phone and Internet access are all you need. You don’t need a degree. The liberal media think they have this VIP access card due to their employment, but it’s really a Chuck E. Cheese rewards program. And the fact that others, who don’t have what they think is legitimate journalistic bona fides, are running circles around them must drive them mad.

Advertisement

🚨 Here is the full 42 minutes of my crew and I exposing Minnesota fraud, this might be my most important work yet. We uncovered over $110,000,000 in ONE day. Like it and share it around like wildfire! Its time to hold these corrupt politicians and fraudsters accountable



We ALL… pic.twitter.com/E3Penx2o7a — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) December 26, 2025

For the most part, the media did pivot and interference stories on this Somali daycare center story, claiming it was rooted in xenophobia and racism. It’s not. In Minnesota, we have several locations that are supposed to be chock-full of kids but aren’t. And they’re collecting millions of dollars. It’s part of the $9 billion that has been stolen from taxpayers by Somali-led scams. Shirley’s video led to federal agents raiding these locations and indictments being handed out, so CBS News did their deep dive, and it’s a joke. These places are absolute s**t holes, but there’s no fraud, citing state reports. Yeah, the same state run by Gov. Tim Walz, who turned a blind eye and allowed this to operate with impunity. Why can’t any of you people do this right?

A recent video by conservative YouTuber Nick Shirley alleged nearly a dozen day care centers in Minnesota that are receiving public funds are not actually providing any service. After the video went viral, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem announced a "massive investigation on childcare… pic.twitter.com/vvQv8DEbaV — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 30, 2025

A recent video by conservative YouTuber Nick Shirley alleged nearly a dozen day care centers in Minnesota that are receiving public funds are not actually providing any service. After the video went viral, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem announced a "massive investigation on childcare and other rampant fraud" in the state. CBS News conducted its own analysis of nearly a dozen day care centers mentioned by Shirley: all but two have active licenses, according to state records, and all active locations were visited by state regulators within the last six months. CBS News' review also found dozens of citations related to safety, cleanliness, equipment, and staff training, among other violations, but there was no recorded evidence of fraud.

“There was no recorded evidence of fraud”—just say you never investigated it, guys.

Advertisement

“We looked at the records and they say everything’s fine so I guess it’s fine” — Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) December 30, 2025

This is the problem with mainstream media.



We're supposed to "take your word" for everything you just claimed.



While @nickshirleyy *SHOWED* us the buildings and Somalis' reactions themselves.



Citizen journalism wins again. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 30, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code MERRY74 for 74% off your VIP membership!

Merry Christmas!