Zohran Mamdani Might Regret This Disturbing Photo-Op
This Is the Bombshell Question That 'Stunned' the Hacks at CBS News
This White Leftist Humiliated Himself While Screaming Racist Tropes at Winsome Earle-Sears
Trump Didn't Hold Back When Sending This Message to a Foreign Leader
U.K.'s Crown Prosecution Service Drops 'Anti-Trans' Case Against Comedian Graham Linehan
Suspended UCLA Race and Equity Director Doubles Down After Celebrating Charlie Kirk’s Murd...
Britain’s War on Speech: Police Investigate Jewish Child, Arrest Man for Star of...
Even ABC News Is Blaming Dems for the Schumer Shutdown
President Trump Endorses Winsome Earle-Sears for Virginia Governor
Federal Prosecutors Seek to Oust James Comey's Lead Defense Attorney, Citing a Conflict...
Wisconsin Democrats Busted for Sharing 'No Kings' Protest Pic Wishing Death on President...
Zohran Mamdani’s Anti-Gay Connections Keep Growing — and New Yorkers Should Notice
Outrage in CA: San Ysidro District Covered Up Preschool Abuse, Parents Demand Superintende...
VIP
Chicago Police Alleged to be Wrongly Charging Black Gun Owners with Felonies
Tipsheet

DeNiro’s MSNBC Rant Proves Hollywood and the Media Still Don't Understand Why Americans Stopped Listening

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 20, 2025 11:30 AM
Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

After the 2024 election, a poll reported by Rasmussen said celebrity endorsements had little influence on the election. The numbers were actually quite telling, because while 73% of Republican respondents dismissed Hollywood's political opinion, a whopping 80% of Democrats ignored the advice from the stars.

Advertisement

It seems the celebrities didn't get that memo, and neither did the media. MSNBC had actor Robert DeNiro on to talk about rural voters, and it went about as well as you'd expect.

That's the same network that lied about the James Comey indictment, buried the motives of the Dallas ICE shooter Joshua Jahn, and let a guest classify the Charlie Kirk memorial as a "White Christian nationalist" rally.

It's also the network that employs Rachel Maddow and once gave Joy Reid her own show (and $3 million a year). Back in August, Maddow said, "We have a consolidating dictatorship in our country." She also said Vice President JD Vance is a fascist who suppresses free speech.

Recommended

This Is the Bombshell Question That 'Stunned' the Hacks at CBS News Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Before she was let go by the network, Reid attacked MAGA and President Trump, saying, "He's put together a cabinet of horrors! People are afraid; they're not just mad because they lost an election," and adding, "People are scared." She and Rep. Jayapal had a laugh over a 13-year-old rape victim, calling the reports "fear mongering." After leaving the station, Reid also said letting people keep their money is "fascism."

It's very telling that DeNiro and MSNBC think rural voters are the misinformed ones.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP HOLLYWOOD JOY REID MEDIA BIAS MSNBC RACHEL MADDOW

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Is the Bombshell Question That 'Stunned' the Hacks at CBS News Jeff Charles
Wait, That's When the DC 'No Kings' Weirdo Fest Ended? This Could Be Why. Matt Vespa
Britain’s War on Speech: Police Investigate Jewish Child, Arrest Man for Star of David Amy Curtis
This White Leftist Humiliated Himself While Screaming Racist Tropes at Winsome Earle-Sears Jeff Charles
J.D. Vance Comes Home to the Marine Corps Kurt Schlichter
Even ABC News Is Blaming Dems for the Schumer Shutdown Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

This Is the Bombshell Question That 'Stunned' the Hacks at CBS News Jeff Charles
Advertisement