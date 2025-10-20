DeNiro’s MSNBC Rant Proves Hollywood and the Media Still Don't Understand Why Americans Stopped Listening

After the 2024 election, a poll reported by Rasmussen said celebrity endorsements had little influence on the election. The numbers were actually quite telling, because while 73% of Republican respondents dismissed Hollywood's political opinion, a whopping 80% of Democrats ignored the advice from the stars.

It seems the celebrities didn't get that memo, and neither did the media. MSNBC had actor Robert DeNiro on to talk about rural voters, and it went about as well as you'd expect.

Robert DeNiro says rural Americans believe Trump because they aren’t getting the truth from the media they watch.



This was said on MSNBC. pic.twitter.com/aWltPAnmoq — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 19, 2025

That's the same network that lied about the James Comey indictment, buried the motives of the Dallas ICE shooter Joshua Jahn, and let a guest classify the Charlie Kirk memorial as a "White Christian nationalist" rally.

It's also the network that employs Rachel Maddow and once gave Joy Reid her own show (and $3 million a year). Back in August, Maddow said, "We have a consolidating dictatorship in our country." She also said Vice President JD Vance is a fascist who suppresses free speech.

Before she was let go by the network, Reid attacked MAGA and President Trump, saying, "He's put together a cabinet of horrors! People are afraid; they're not just mad because they lost an election," and adding, "People are scared." She and Rep. Jayapal had a laugh over a 13-year-old rape victim, calling the reports "fear mongering." After leaving the station, Reid also said letting people keep their money is "fascism."

It's very telling that DeNiro and MSNBC think rural voters are the misinformed ones.