The Dems' Main Narrative for the Schumer Shutdown Is Falling Apart
CNN's Van Jones Reveals What Schumer Told Him Three Months Ago About Shutting...
AG Bondi to Appeal 'Woefully Insufficient' Sentence for Justice Kavanaugh's Would-be Assas...
No, NYT, We Don't Need to Feel Bad for These People
VIP
Scott Wiener: Accusations of Fascism Will Continue Until Conservatives Bend the Knee to...
Colorado Authorities Reopen Investigation Into Death of Hunter S. Thompson
Maxwell House Coffee’s Temporary Rebrand Is Something Else
Hope Amid Chaos in Nigeria
Maryland Accountant Sentenced to 3 Years for $24M COVID Relief Fraud
VIP
Over 90,000 Investors Scammed in $200M Bitcoin Fraud
Federal Agents Rammed, Boxed In by 10 Vehicles Near Chicago
Flexing Fraud: Fake Gym at Center of $3M PPP Scam
The Train of Progress Must Not Be Derailed
Trump Ends the Green Scam — Now the Crying Caucus Is Out of...
Tipsheet

Kash Patel Dog Walks MSNBC for Fake News About James Comey Indictment

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | October 04, 2025 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

FBI Director Kash Patel slammed MSNBC for peddling yet another false narrative about the agency’s handling of former FBI Director James Comey’s indictment.

MSNBC, along with other news outlets, reported that the Bureau fired one of its agents after he refused to do a “perp walk” after arresting Comey, who is facing charges for lying to Congress.

Advertisement

MSNBC legal analyst Barb McQuade, in a post on X, explained that DOJ policy prohibits “perp walks” in which arrestees are paraded before the cameras.”

Of course, this is utter nonsense, as I’ll explain later.

Patel responded with a post of his own with a satirical headline which read, “BREAKING: MSNBC still an a** clown factory of disinformation. Same circus animals that slobbered all over the perp walks of Stone, Navarro, Bannon…”

He’s right, of course.

Nobody on the left complained when Biden’s FBI essentially invited CNN to watch the arrest of Roger Stone in a pre-dawn raid at his Florida home. More than a dozen heavily armed agents in tactical gear showed up to apprehend a 66-year-old man for witness tampering and — lying to Congress.

Recommended

Federal Agents Rammed, Boxed In by 10 Vehicles Near Chicago Scott McClallen
Advertisement

It was clearly a media spectacle.

The agency did the same with Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort. He was publicly escorted into the FBI field office in an obviously staged event.

As always, folks on the left are quite fond of political theatrics involving the FBI when one of their own does it. But in this case, they are jumping on the opportunity to slam Patel when they have no definitive proof that the agency fired the agent for not engaging in the same behavior.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

DOJ FBI JAMES COMEY MEDIA BIAS MSNBC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Federal Agents Rammed, Boxed In by 10 Vehicles Near Chicago Scott McClallen
CNN's Van Jones Reveals What Schumer Told Him Three Months Ago About Shutting Down the Government Matt Vespa
DHS Is Doing Some Major Damage in Chicago Katie Pavlich
The Dems' Main Narrative for the Schumer Shutdown Is Falling Apart Matt Vespa
Colorado Authorities Reopen Investigation Into Death of Hunter S. Thompson Amy Curtis
Has Anyone Asked the Archbishop If She Believes in God? Michael J. Hout

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Federal Agents Rammed, Boxed In by 10 Vehicles Near Chicago Scott McClallen
Advertisement