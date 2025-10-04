Kash Patel Dog Walks MSNBC for Fake News About James Comey Indictment

FBI Director Kash Patel slammed MSNBC for peddling yet another false narrative about the agency’s handling of former FBI Director James Comey’s indictment.

MSNBC, along with other news outlets, reported that the Bureau fired one of its agents after he refused to do a “perp walk” after arresting Comey, who is facing charges for lying to Congress.

MSNBC confirms: An FBI agent in the Washington field office has been fired for refusing to arrest and perp walk James Comey. — Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) October 3, 2025

MSNBC legal analyst Barb McQuade, in a post on X, explained that DOJ policy prohibits “perp walks” in which arrestees are paraded before the cameras.”

Of course, this is utter nonsense, as I’ll explain later.

DOJ policy prohibits “perp walks,” in which arrestees are paraded before the cameras. https://t.co/X6lo8ujwDd — Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) October 3, 2025

Patel responded with a post of his own with a satirical headline which read, “BREAKING: MSNBC still an a** clown factory of disinformation. Same circus animals that slobbered all over the perp walks of Stone, Navarro, Bannon…”

BREAKING: MSNBC still an ass clown factory of disinformation. Same circus animals that slobbered all over perp walks of Stone, Navarro, Bannon…



MSNBC has no facts and no audience



In this @fbi, follow the chain of command or get relieved. https://t.co/vl0gPLM6vm — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) October 4, 2025

He’s right, of course.

Nobody on the left complained when Biden’s FBI essentially invited CNN to watch the arrest of Roger Stone in a pre-dawn raid at his Florida home. More than a dozen heavily armed agents in tactical gear showed up to apprehend a 66-year-old man for witness tampering and — lying to Congress.

It was clearly a media spectacle.

The agency did the same with Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort. He was publicly escorted into the FBI field office in an obviously staged event.

As always, folks on the left are quite fond of political theatrics involving the FBI when one of their own does it. But in this case, they are jumping on the opportunity to slam Patel when they have no definitive proof that the agency fired the agent for not engaging in the same behavior.

