Joy Reid Spews Hate Toward Trump Supporters Once Again

One of the most racist, anti-conservative talking liberal heads is at it again with the hateful rhetoric aimed at Trump supporters.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid claimed on Friday that people have a legitimate fear of MAGA supporters and do not feel “safe” around them in a doomsday video message. Reid told her fellow liberals they had a right to be scared of President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet choices.

“He's put together a cabinet of horrors! People are afraid; they're not just mad because they lost an election,” she said.

Without giving a reason, Reid warned the small amount of viewers she had left that Republicans were going to “control everything.”

“People are scared,” she continued, questioning whether the United States has a future.

“People are rightfully alarmed; they have a reason to be alarmed,” she added. “And if you would vote for [Trump], people may not feel so confident that they are safe with you.”

The far-left progressive Democrat claimed she was the one who was not crazy despite alleging that the country, under Trump, would be over. However, without actually saying it, she suggested that if Vice President Kamala Harris had won, all would have been well in the country.

But it wouldn’t have been.

Under a Harris presidency, all the destruction President Joe Biden caused would have tripled. The southern border would have crumbled and allowed a near-perfect legal pathway for illegal immigrants to enter the U.S. Prices for basic necessities and grocery items would have exceeded unsustainable levels than they already are— and doctors would be putting gender-affirming care patients above people in critical need of care.

However, with Trump back in office, none of that will happen.

Reid went on to threaten Trump voters, saying they will have to “live with” anti-MAGA individual’s unprecedented reactions— warning them to “step back.”

“If you think you can vote for what people see as their destruction and then demand that they’re still cool with you and have Thanksgiving with you, you are kind of missing the point about what people are upset about,” she said. “They’re afraid. Autocracy and fascism are things that are legitimate to be afraid of.“

Despite Trump clearly and consistently insisting he has nothing to do with Project 2025– which claimed the incoming president would ban abortion— Reid, without evidence, said women would die because of him.

"You really can't demand and expect that people who are terrified about Project 2025 being fully implemented - including a national abortion ban, a woman dying of sepsis for no reason because they're pregnant and can't get healthcare, conception being made illegal, IVF being made illegal," she asserted.