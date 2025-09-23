MSNBC Guest: Charlie Kirk Memorial Was a Christian Nationalist Rally

Let’s be honest: whenever a crucifix or Bible is whipped out, this will be the liberal media’s go-to reaction. Charlie Kirk’s memorial service was held in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday. Hundreds of thousands attended. The State Farm Stadium was packed, with the overflows just as jammed. Kirk was a man of faith. So was his wife, Erika Kirk, who has taken over Turning Point USA following her husband’s assassination at Utah Valley University on September 10.

Are we shocked that there was a religious theme here? I’m not religious and I understand that; I also don’t see ‘Christian nationalism’ every time someone quotes scripture or prays. In liberal media land, this is the new Nazism. Some of these reactions were insane:

MSNBC guest characterizes the Charlie Kirk Memorial:



"What you are seeing here is a movement called 'Christian Nationalism.'" pic.twitter.com/HNaPdMARBd — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 22, 2025

You assassinate us. Then you celebrate our assassination. Then you call us evil while we mourn.



There will be no unity. https://t.co/BkBpkEZ9X7 — John Ocasio-Rodham Nolte (@NolteNC) September 22, 2025

That's true. I totally remember that rally where Hitler publicly forgave the plotters who tried to assassinate him and then he called upon them to give their hearts to Jesus.



In fact, that was pretty standard at most Nazi medals.



History remembers. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) September 21, 2025

Weird, I don’t remember this part of Nazi rallies https://t.co/PPJrfe6dUk pic.twitter.com/kIUhI9H0P6 — Allie (@allie__voss) September 22, 2025

This message attacking Charlie Kirk’s funeral was paid for Democrat dark money groups. https://t.co/2rpYDzgWRB pic.twitter.com/eY5PgUkg0k — Mike Berg (@MikeKBerg) September 22, 2025

Just embarrassing.

