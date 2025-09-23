Wait, Did Kamala Harris Really Just Say That About Pete Buttigieg?
Tipsheet

MSNBC Guest: Charlie Kirk Memorial Was a Christian Nationalist Rally

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 23, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/John Locher

Let’s be honest: whenever a crucifix or Bible is whipped out, this will be the liberal media’s go-to reaction. Charlie Kirk’s memorial service was held in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday. Hundreds of thousands attended. The State Farm Stadium was packed, with the overflows just as jammed. Kirk was a man of faith. So was his wife, Erika Kirk, who has taken over Turning Point USA following her husband’s assassination at Utah Valley University on September 10.

Are we shocked that there was a religious theme here? I’m not religious and I understand that; I also don’t see ‘Christian nationalism’ every time someone quotes scripture or prays. In liberal media land, this is the new Nazism. Some of these reactions were insane:

Karoline Leavitt Took the Liberal Media to the Cleaners Yesterday Matt Vespa
Just embarrassing.

